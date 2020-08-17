The Music Center Presents Alvin Ailey's REVELATIONS with DIGITAL DANCE EXPERIENCE

REVELATIONS will premiere on August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center is collaborating with beloved dance company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to bring fans a very special presentation of the Ailey company's seminal masterpiece, Revelations. The new offering is programmed by TMC Arts for its dedicated series of online dance programs, The Music Center's Digital Dance Experience. The presentation will premiere on The Music Center Offstage, the organization's virtual platform that offers newly curated programming, including the commission and presentation of original artwork.

With INSIDE LOOK: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey fans and those new to the company will experience this iconic modern dance work in three special ways. Following an introduction by native Angeleno and Music Center Spotlight Finalist Matthew Rushing, who is associate artistic director for the company, viewers will enjoy Ailey dancers performing sections of the powerful Revelations, including the emotional "I Been 'Buked," the rousing "Wade in the Water" and the triumphant finale "Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham"; the opportunity to learn the choreography for these sections as Ailey dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who recently retired after 20 years with the company, breaks down the moves in an upbeat, highly accessible manner; and a Q&A with Rushing who answers commonly asked questions about the piece.

Closed captioning available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers

DETAILS:

WHERE: musiccenter.org

PREMIERES: August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

AVAILABLE: August 23-September 30, 2020 (*Limited on-demand viewing opportunity)



MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org for details

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You