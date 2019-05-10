The Joyce Presents THE BOURNONVILLE LEGACY

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) is pleased to welcome members of the Royal Danish Ballet in The Bournonville Legacy from July 9-14 at The Joyce Theater. Returning to The Joyce for the first time since 2015, company members will present excerpts from ballet master and choreographer August Bournonville's distinctive repertoire. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$75, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Following their 2015 Joyce debut, top dancers from the Royal Danish Ballet return to The Joyce Theater with The Bournonville Legacy, paying tribute to the company's storied history with dancer, director, and choreographer August Bournonville. For nearly half a century, Bournonville created ballets in his own distinct style for the Royal Danish Ballet, leaving an indelible mark on classical ballet that endures to this day. Soloists and principal dancers from the revered company-the third oldest in the world-perform excerpts from his expansive repertoire in The Bournonville Legacy, including the spirited tarantella from the conclusion of Napoli; the mystic woodland creatures of A Folktale; and the company's own celebrated version of La Sylphide, performed regularly since its debut in 1836. With their signature lightness, storytelling, and virtuosity, the Royal Danish Ballet brings the best of Bournonville to The Joyce.

ABOUT THE ROYAL DANISH BALLET

The Royal Danish Ballet is one of the world's most renowned ballet companies. It was founded in 1748 at Kongens Nytorv, where it is still located today. The company is led by Artistic Director Nikolaj Hübbe, a graduate of the Royal Theatre Ballet School and former principal dancer for both the Royal Danish Ballet and New York City Ballet. The core of the Royal Danish Ballet is the Bournonville tradition, named after August Bournonville, who led the company beginning in 1830 until, with a few interruptions, 1877. He staged nearly 50 ballets and numerous divertissements. Many of his works are still performed in a tradition that remains unbroken to this day. Thus, the Royal Danish Ballet possessed a greater number of ballets from the Romantic period than any other ballet company in the world. With a firm foundation in the Danish cultural tradition of the period-the Danish Romanticism-Bournonville maintained that art should be positive; its purpose is to elevate us and to make us into harmonious beings. This harmony is to be found not only in the stories and the happy endings of his ballets, but also in his style of beautiful proportions and delicate musical timing.

ABOUT THE JOYCE THEATER

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for over three decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and The Joyce renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances for audiences in excess of 150,000.

The Joyce Theater presents The Bournonville Legacy with top dancers of the Royal Danish Ballet from July 9-14. The program includes excerpts from across the August Bournonville canon, including La Sylphide, A Folktale, and Napoli. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$75, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You