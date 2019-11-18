The Chase Brock Experience Announces Annual Gala Honoring Dancer & Fitness Icon At Ann Kaiser

Chase Brock, the contemporary choreographer behind Broadway's recent cult-hit production Be More Chill and the Artistic Director of New York City based contemporary dance company The Chase Brock Experience, announced today that the company will hold its annual gala on Friday, December 6 at 8:00pm.

This year's gala will honor dance fitness icon Anna Kaiser, a founding member of The Chase Brock Experience (2007-2009) who currently sits on the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Kaiser performed in the original CBE casts of Capers in Cut Time, Crikey!, The Four Seasons, Mission: Implausible, Seeing Stars, Slow Float, Solid Below, Summer Study, Tossing and Yearning and What a Wonderful World.

Tickets for the Chase Brock Experience's annual gala are available for $147.25 each and includes access to a post-performance reception in the rooftop lounge at YOTEL New York. Gala tickets can be purchased in person at the Theatre Row box office (located at 410 West 42nd Street, between 9th & 10th Avenues) or online at telecharge.com.

The Four Seasons, a dance theater narrative conceived, directed and choreographed by Chase Brock, made its world premiere at Joyce SoHo in May 2008. A 60-minute work set to Antonio Vivaldi's Le quattro stagioni and punctuated with original weather reports written by playwright David Zellnik, The Four Seasons imagines an American community in the not-too-distant future, as the practical reality of climate change seeps in and the people adapt as best they can, shedding layer after layer as Roz G, an increasingly frantic cable news weather anchor attempts to preside over the chaos.

The Four Seasons will be danced by Jane Abbott, Michael Bishop, Chloë Campbell, Kendrick D. Carter, Kassandra Cruz, Kory Geller, David Hochberg, Yukiko Kashiki, Honza Pelichovský, Tracy Shen, Emmy Spaar, and J.P. Viernes, featuring Sarah Bowden as Roz G.





