Tap Dance Film Festival Continues With AMERICAN LANDSCAPE

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, March 3 at 7pm ET, with American Landscape, LIVESTREAMED. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00.

American Landscape was presented at the Joyce Theater in New York City in 1991, an epic work using the sound of tap combined with original scores created by choreographer Brenda Bufalino. Blended with this organic landscape is the melodic and poetic voice of American composer Hoagy Carmichael. Together they create the rhythmic, tonal and essence vibrations of American mountains, valleys, animals, and rivers. The American Landscape was presented by the American Tap Dance Orchestra on tour from 1991-1993, receiving accolades across the country and abroad. The film includes pieces such as "Stardust" and "Skylark," celebrating the land and its habitats; and a quintessential Carmichael suite entitled, "Sing Me a Swing Song & Let Me Dance." Also included is the Tap Dance Orchestra's classic a capella piece "The Buffalo Suite," and solos by Brenda Bufalino and the American Tap Dance Orchestra members. Frank Kimbrough appears on piano, Joe Fonda on bass, and Pat Tortorici on vocals.

The monthly ATDF First Friday Film Festival revisits tap dance productions from the past with rare footage, new work, and other online content, direct from the ATDF archives. The livestreams will be available for 10 days post-premiere date. The First Friday Film Festival is produced by ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag.

"Due to an overwhelming response to our online offerings we've decided to make the First Friday Film Festival a permanent livestream. We have so much online content to share! In fact, in the ATDF archives were recently donated to The Jerome Robbins Division of the NY Public Library for the Performing Arts, plus content of Brenda's and my personal collection. With the Foundation's streaming Film Festival, the public now has easy access to some of this extraordinary content every month," said Mr. Waag.

UP NEXT:

· Friday, April 7, 2023 - 7pm-8pm ET - First Friday Film Festival - "Evening Stars - Celebration of Tap"

· Tuesday, April 11 at 10am and 9pm ET -- International Tap Dance Zoom Forum - Free Virtual Event - participants from Canada, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Germany, and Spain join to compare notes on tap dance funding, perception, and programming.

· Mon., July 3 - Sat., July 8, 2023 - TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL - In-Person Master Classes, Choreography Residencies, Copasetic Boat Ride, Tap Future/Tap Awards Concert, Rhythm in Motion Concert & Tap Treasures Tour. For a lineup preview visit: Tap City 2023.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN TAP DANCE FOUNDATION

The American Tap Dance Foundation (ATDF) is a non-profit 501c3 organization committed to establishing and legitimizing Tap as a vital component of American dance through creation, presentation, education, and preservation. ATDF is recognized as a local, national, and international leader in the field and continues to further three main objectives: to perpetuate tap dance as a flourishing contemporary art form on a National and International level; to provide a basis for the growth of tap dance by teaching new generations through comprehensive educational programs; and to preserve the artistry of the early generations of tap masters.

On January 2, 2010, the American Tap Dance Foundation opened the doors to its current home, the American Tap Dance Center. Find us at atdf.org.