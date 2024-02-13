Skyla Schreter Dance Will Host a Benefit Performance

Skyla Schreter Dance, a genre-defying dance company led by Choreographer and Artistic Director Skyla Schreter has announced its first benefit event on March 22 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, raising funds to support the creation and presentation of the company’s upcoming new works - to be performed throughout the Hudson Valley and NYC.

Born and raised in Chappaqua, NY, Skyla was invited to the world-renowned School of American Ballet in New York City at the age of 9. Following years of performances with New York City Ballet before the age of 17, Skyla went on to join the Boston Ballet, and then to join the internationally acclaimed San Francisco Ballet. Skyla’s choreography has been commissioned and presented by prestigious New York festivals such as the Hudson Valley Dance Festival and the Fire Island Dance Festival, events produced by Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Skyla has also received national recognition for her dance films, which she has produced, directed and choreographed. She is a 2024 grant recipient of the New York State Council on the Arts Award for Choreography and has been selected for the New York State Danceforce Choreographer’s Initiative Award for 2024. Skyla is also a Professor of Dance at Vassar College.

The Skyla Schreter Dance Performance Benefit is a rare opportunity to see world-class professional dance in Westchester, and to be a vital part of supporting an innovative, female choreographer-led dance company as they continue their ascent with their uniquely ground-breaking performances.

Event Details:

The Benefit will include a World Premiere performance of Skyla Schreter’s newest dance piece, “The Flock” - never before presented publicly. Following the performance will be a moderated artist panel with the dancers and collaborating artists of Skyla Schreter Dance. There will be a cash bar and a Silent Auction featuring original paintings by Skyla Schreter Dance collaborating artists Michelle Silver and Aaron Sanders, exclusively available for bidding at the Performance Benefit.

Tickets available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291794®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fssdbenefit.bpt.me

VIP $100 | GA $60