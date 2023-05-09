Shumka To Host 2023 Auditions 2023 On Saturday, June 3 

Realize your dance dreams! Take the step to exciting dance opportunities, great friendships and life-lasting personal development. Join Shumka in training, the development of new works, a "Whirlwind Summer" of festival performances, and a 3-city Nutcracker tour - all in 2023!



Auditions are also for Studia Shumka, the bridging performance company between the Shumka School and the professional company.

The audition will include basic ballet barre, character and contemporary combinations, regional Ukrainian dance combinations, basic acting while performing, and an opportunity to demonstrate solos or acrobatics.



Auditions are open to the entire dance community. Although experience in Ukrainian dance is an asset, anyone with high-calibre training in ballet, contemporary, jazz, or modern dance, acrobatics, or stage experience in another style of dance will be considered. Dancers must be at least 16 years of age in 2023 for Shumka and 14 years old for Studia.



Dancers in Shumka are not required to pay for tuition, training or touring costs.

For more information and to pre-register please visit shumka.com.