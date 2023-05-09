Shumka To Host 2023 Auditions 2023 On Saturday, June 3 

Join Shumka in training, the development of new works, a “Whirlwind Summer” of festival performances, and a 3-city tour of The Nutcracker.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Photo 1 Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
Gideon Glick to Lead Ballet Drama Series From Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino Photo 2 Gideon Glick to Lead Ballet Drama Series From Amy Sherman-Palladino
DANCIN', A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Nominated For 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 3 DANCIN', A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Nominated For 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Review: ROMEO & JULIET at San Francisco Ballet Concludes the Season on a Gloriously Romant Photo 4 Review: ROMEO & JULIET at San Francisco Ballet Concludes the Season on a Gloriously Romantic High Note

Shumka To Host 2023 Auditions 2023 On Saturday, June 3 

Realize your dance dreams! Take the step to exciting dance opportunities, great friendships and life-lasting personal development. Join Shumka in training, the development of new works, a "Whirlwind Summer" of festival performances, and a 3-city Nutcracker tour - all in 2023!


Auditions are also for Studia Shumka, the bridging performance company between the Shumka School and the professional company.

The audition will include basic ballet barre, character and contemporary combinations, regional Ukrainian dance combinations, basic acting while performing, and an opportunity to demonstrate solos or acrobatics.

Auditions are open to the entire dance community. Although experience in Ukrainian dance is an asset, anyone with high-calibre training in ballet, contemporary, jazz, or modern dance, acrobatics, or stage experience in another style of dance will be considered. Dancers must be at least 16 years of age in 2023 for Shumka and 14 years old for Studia.

Dancers in Shumka are not required to pay for tuition, training or touring costs.
For more information and to pre-register please visit shumka.com.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

Photos: DO40 Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Broadways Lawrence Merritt Photo
Photos: DO40 Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Broadway's Lawrence Merritt

DO40 celebrated the life of board member Lawrence Merritt (Larry Merritt) on May 7th, 2023, who passed away in January. See photos from inside the event. 

Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TIME FOR A SLOW DANCE Photo
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TIME FOR A SLOW DANCE

Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Time for a Slow Dance, a community arts performance that will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital Campus on May 20th, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:00pm.

92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents Peter Chu: Two World Premieres Photo
92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents Peter Chu: Two World Premieres

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with Conscious Shift and take-off, two world premieres by performing artist, educator and choreographer Peter Chu.

WHITE WAVE DANCE to Present THE 2023 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL at Mark Morris Dance Center Next Photo
WHITE WAVE DANCE to Present THE 2023 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL at Mark Morris Dance Center Next Month

On Thursday, June 22nd, WHITE WAVE Dance celebrates our 22nd Anniversary season of the DUMBO Dance Festival with a GALA Opening that heralds the most anticipated four-day festival of contemporary dance in the greater New York City region.


More Hot Stories For You

Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TIME FOR A SLOW DANCEHeidi Duckler Dance Presents TIME FOR A SLOW DANCE
92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents Peter Chu: Two World Premieres92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents Peter Chu: Two World Premieres
The National Ballet of Canada Hosts Fundraising Gala, MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-DanseThe National Ballet of Canada Hosts Fundraising Gala, MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse
Battery Dance to Present The 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in AugustBattery Dance to Present The 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in August

Videos

VIDEO: NYC Ballet Releases New Version Of Jerome Robbins' AFTERNOON OF A FAUN Video VIDEO: NYC Ballet Releases New Version Of Jerome Robbins' AFTERNOON OF A FAUN
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS