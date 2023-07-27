Scottish Ballet To Present World And UK Premieres With TWICE-BORN This September

Scottish Ballet presents two of the most exciting choreographers working today, in a striking double bill: Twice-Born, a brand new commission by Olivier Award-winning Dickson Mbi, and the UK premiere of Schachmatt (Checkmate) by Cayetano Soto touring in Autumn 2023 to Glasgow, Aberdeen & Edinburgh.

Scottish Ballet commission Twice-Born by Dickson Mbi (UK) explores ancient matriarchal parables and rituals, and is set in a fictional world. Dickson, who has also composed the emotive soundtrack of Twice-Born, is the first Creative Associate of Scottish Ballet's Next Generation Campaign – an ambitious programme to house ten early-to-mid-career choreographers, costume & set designers, composers and film-makers, who will be involved in the development and production of at least ten new works by 2028. More on the Next Generation Campaign.

Scottish Ballet Artistic Director/CEO Christopher Hampson said:

“Dickson has inspired and collaborated with Scottish Ballet's dancers for this ambitious new production. His unique movement style, and ability to imbue his work with a deep connection to his own personal experiences, will deliver a visceral and exciting dance spectacle for audiences, and this World Premiere will be a pivotal moment for the whole company.”

Opening the evening will be the UK Premiere of Schachmatt (Checkmate), by Spanish choreographer Cayetano Soto, which had audiences on their feet at its world premiere in 2017. Performed on a giant chessboard, accompanied by a lively Latin soundtrack, with quirky, equestrian-themed movements and costumes, this breathtaking work is guaranteed to thrill audiences.