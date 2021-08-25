Rosie Kay Dance Company Presents ROMEO + JULIET

Rosie Kay Dance Company's new production of Romeo + Juliet reimagines the Shakespearean tragedy, setting the action in the hot Birmingham summer of 2021.

In this diverse city, young people's family loyalties give way to gang allegiance as teenagers play with adult rules. A party in the park gets out of control sparking rumours, rioting and revenge. In the midst of rivalries, first tastes of freedom and sparks of a full-on first love ignite. Two young lovers are led to their tragic deaths by events they can't control.

In the making since 2015, Director/Choreographer Rosie Kay's research inspiration was fuelled by seventeen years of living and working with the city's communities. She also researched with pupils of Birmingham's Nelson Mandela School, families and young people affected by crime and South Asian choreographers.

The show is created collaboratively by Rosie Kay and the original cast of nine dancer-choreographers skilled in contemporary, street and Indian classical dance styles. It will be performed by the original cast: Mayowa Ogunnaike (Juliet), Subhash Viman Gorania (Romeo), David Devyne (TY), Deepraj Singh (Merc), Iona McGuire (Angel), Harry Ondrak-Wright (LJ), Dan Baines (Paris), Ayesha Fazal (Rosa) and Patrick Webster (Ben).

The 75-minute performance is set to Birmingham-based composer Annie Mahtani's soundtrack which blends Berlioz' classical 'Roméo et Juliette' score with her original electro-acoustic composition. Also featuring in the score are the 'Voices of Birmingham' - reportage soundbites of community volunteers from Birmingham that help to drive the narrative of the show.

Previously set to premiere in March, the show will now premiere on 8 September 2021 at Birmingham Hippodrome where RKDC is an Associate Company. Rehearsals are currently operating with social distancing in place. In the final few weeks, the cast will form a 'bubble' and performances will take place without social distancing or face coverings.

The artistic advisors have been involved in the making of the show from early in its development. Since 2018, Rosie has been exploring the themes with experienced headteacher Azita Zohhadi. She has worked with fellow Hippodrome Associates and choreographers Aakash Odedra and Sonia Sabri, each sharing their choreographic styles in the studio, whilst dance artist Shanelle Clemenson was part of the research and development period in May 2018. Actor, director and producer Dylan Duffus brings lived experience to the piece, and advised in the final stage of the auditioning process in 2020.

On 28th May 2021, Birmingham Hippodrome and RKDC hosted a panel discussion exploring the intricacies and challenges of creating a Romeo + Juliet in present-day Birmingham and the relevance and essentiality of Shakespeare to today's audiences.

The panel discussion with Rosie Kay and Artistic Advisors to the project was chaired by Birmingham Hippodrome's Artistic Director and Chief Executive Fiona Allan.

The panel discussion is available to watch online here (https://youtu.be/45HS-02AsGk)

Quotes from the discussion:

Director, actor and producer Dylan Duffus said, "I knew the streets before I knew Shakespeare. For these kids that don't know it, they'll be able to resonate with it when they hear the story. Shakespeare's very relevant today."

Birmingham Hippodrome's Artistic Director and Chief Executive Fiona Allan noted, "the themes coming out of Romeo + Juliet are very contemporary and very now, for Birmingham."

Headteacher Azita Zohhadi said, "It's really powerful for our children to know that they've been part of this amazing process and....you can actually see their work in the production....it's just so exciting!"

Choreographer Aakash Odedra said, "this sort of work in this environment is so important....I think you have opened up a lot of conversations"

"I think it's through the art that you're able to uncover the layers and make it relatable. The sense of creativity that Rosie has given access through Shakespeare is so connective"

Choreographer and director Rosie Kay said, "In a time where things can feel quite divisive and polarised, dance and this shared pedagogic language can be a way to explore more difficult things which need to be explored." She concluded the discussion; "love conquers hate and we need to really celebrate strong, equal beautiful love, and I want that to be the heart and the core of this work."