Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance Moves Dance Classes Outdoors

Rosemary Bell, of the Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance in central Chichester, is one of many owners of performing arts organizations that has had to get creative during this health crisis.

According to the Chichester Observer, Bell has moved her classes outside.

"Since our closure all of our classes have been taught via Zoom which has thankfully enabled us to continue dancing through lockdown," she said. "Although teaching remotely has been vital to the school's continuation, it does not compare to the wonderful experience that dancers get from learning together."

She said that the recent outdoor classes have allowed students to see their friends, and to move more freely.

Bell said that classes will still be mostly held on Zoom, but as lockdown restrictions lift, more outdoor classes will be offered, for all age groups from children to adults.

"Slowly we will work towards returning to the studio but until then we will adhere to all social distancing rules to protect our students and their families," she said.

The Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance is a ballet school in central Chichester which is structured around the graded syllabus devised by The Royal Academy of Dance. The Academy offers dance classes for students aged between 3 to 18 and Pilates and ballet classes for adults.

They are described as "a friendly inclusive school" which aims to provide fun classes that are also richly educational.

