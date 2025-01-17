Review: RONALD K. BROWN’S EVIDENCE Celebrates 40 Years with Return to The Joyce Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ronald K. Brown's EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, marks its return to The Joyce Theater from January 14–19 with a worshipful celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary.

The Brooklyn-based company is presenting two distinct programs showcasing Brown’s signature choreography, which blends African, Afro-Cuban, and contemporary dance traditions.

Opening night commenced with Program A, which began with Serving Nia, a piece originally created for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 2001 and newly restaged for EVIDENCE in honor of Judith Jamison. Jamison, a pivotal figure in the Ailey legacy, served as both a dancer and choreographer from 1965–1980 and later as artistic director from 1989–2011.

Combining movement styles from Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Guinea, Serving Nia began with warm, earthy lighting and minimalist costumes, evoking the vastness of a desert landscape. The choreography transitioned from feelings of struggle to a sense of joy and liberation, inspiring reflections on navigating the liminal space between uncertainty to fulfillment and higher purpose.

The second piece of this triple bill, Order My Steps, choreographed in 2005, explored the personal journey of grappling with life’s challenges. One of the most moving pieces of the night, it featured spoken word interwoven with music and dance. Guest dancer Kevin Boseman gave an emotional reading of a text by his brother Chadwick Boseman. Repeating the phrase “make war on yourself,” the text and choreography explored the inner war that takes place in the struggle to find a sense of belonging.

In a particularly emotional section of the piece, Boseman lowered his script and watched with longing as dancers moved together as one. The powerful imagery encapsulated feelings of isolation. Ultimately, the piece resolved with choreography symbolizing the discovery of inner peace and self-determination.

Closing Program A was Grace, a cornerstone of Brown’s repertoire celebrating its 25th anniversary. Originally choreographed for Alvin Ailey in 1999 and incorporated into EVIDENCE’s repertory in 2003, Grace explored Biblical themes as it told the story of a Goddess’ journey to earth and a collective traveling to the Promised Land.

The performance opened dramatically, with curtains partially revealing a luminous strip of blue light, evoking imagery of Moses parting the sea. A dynamic score featuring music by Duke Ellington, Roy Davis, and Fela Anikulapo Kuti accompanied the narrative, balancing moments of struggle with scenes of joyous celebration and spiritual worship. A standout feature of this piece was the soulful vocal performance by award-winning singer-songwriter Gordon Chambers.

Brown’s work consistently transcends the physical realm, using dance as a medium to celebrate African American culture, community, and the beauty of traditional African movement. Founded in 1985, EVIDENCE integrates traditional African dance with contemporary styles and spoken word. The company tours extensively across the United States and internationally, engaging more than 25,000 individuals annually through performances, master classes, and educational programs.

EVIDENCE’s engagement at The Joyce Theater includes two programs. Program A (Serving Nia, Order My Steps, and Grace) is presented on January 14, 15, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and January 19 at 2 p.m. Program B (Serving Nia, Order My Steps, and High Life) will be performed on January 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and January 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800.

Photo Credit: J Boogie Love

Reader Reviews