Red Clay Dance Moves Spring Program Online

Red Clay Dance Company (RCDC) is expanding the "guest list" for its annual fundraiser, Paint the Town Red, by moving the event to Instagram Live (@redclaydance) on its original date, Friday, April 3 from 8 to 9 p.m.



The live virtual party will include:

Live music by DJ Nick Nonstop

Live chats with RCDC dancers and supporters who can share what's happening at their own home parties

Dance challenges by the dancers

More spontaneous sharing

After-party (9 p.m. on) continues on DJ Nick Nonstop's Instagram

"Partygoers" will have the opportunity to make donations at redclaydance.com/donate throughout the event to support the company's mission to provide access to world-class dance for all people through performances, classes, and community engagement events.



Leading up to the party, RCDC will share the following:

Tuesday, March 31, 10 a.m. (through Monday, April 6) on Vimeo (vimeo.com/redclaydance): RCDC will post a full-length video of Art of Resilience 2.0, RCDC's premiere from spring 2019 at the DuSable Roundhouse

Wednesday, April 1, 5:30 p.m. on Instagram: To help viewers get ready for the Friday night party, RCDC has partnered with Chicago-based artist and wardrobe stylist @kfleye who will share tips on how to stay FLEYE now and later on. She will also talk about the styling of her costumes for INCARNATION 1, Du'Bois A'Keen's premiere that he created for the original "Visions & Voices" program April 3 and 4.

Thursday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. on Instagram: RCDC Special Events Coordinator Erika Jones will provide viewers with for keeping the party live at home.

On Saturday, April 4, RCDC will live-stream two short films of the creative process during guest choreographic residencies with Lela Aisha Jones and Du'Bois A'Keen as they each created a world premiere for RCDC's "Visions & Voices" program.

For more information about RCDC, visit redclaydance.com.





