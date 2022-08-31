Recipients Announced For Joffrey Ballet Concert Group's Choreographic Initiative

Bradley Shelver, Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group's Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative, has announced the two recipients of the Choreographic Initiative, which awards them the creative time and space to produce a new work for the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group, to be performed at their February 2023 season, along with a new work by Shelver. The recipients, selected from more than 100 applicants, will receive a stipend of $2500 for the rehearsal period, which will take place over a four-week period.

Eric Trope is a freelance choreographer, ballet dancer, and repetiteur. His latest work was seen at the Nantucket Atheneum Dance Festival in July 2022. In 2019, Eric's work was presented at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts as part of the finale of the prestigious Mainly Mozart Festival. He was also selected to participate in the 2016 Fall Session of the New York Choreographic Institute, an affiliate of the New York City Ballet. He has made works for Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami, the Miami City Ballet School, Louisiana Delta Ballet, the New World Symphony, and the fundraiser Shut up and Dance. Eric finished his eighth season with the Miami City Ballet in April of 2021. He previously danced with the Pennsylvania Ballet for four seasons and most recently was a guest artist with BalletX. Finally, Eric is a cofounder of Buddy System, a nonprofit focused on food insecurity that began in response to the Miami community's immense need during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Lindsay Grymes is thrilled to be accepted to work with the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group to re-stage and expand her work "Passivity." Lindsay is a choreographer and dancer whose mission is to create an accurate and recognizable depiction of the human spirit through movement while keeping timelessness of the abstract in mind. She graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in 2020 and has had the honor of presenting work at Jazz at the Lincoln Center, STEPS on Broadway, Peridance APEX, and many more. This piece was first premiered in the Fall of 2019 and expanded upon with the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group.