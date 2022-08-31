Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Recipients Announced For Joffrey Ballet Concert Group's Choreographic Initiative

The recipients, selected from more than 100 applicants, will receive a stipend of $2500 for the rehearsal period, which will take place over a four-week period.

Dance News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Recipients Announced For Joffrey Ballet Concert Group's Choreographic Initiative

Bradley Shelver, Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group's Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative, has announced the two recipients of the Choreographic Initiative, which awards them the creative time and space to produce a new work for the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group, to be performed at their February 2023 season, along with a new work by Shelver. The recipients, selected from more than 100 applicants, will receive a stipend of $2500 for the rehearsal period, which will take place over a four-week period.

Eric Trope is a freelance choreographer, ballet dancer, and repetiteur. His latest work was seen at the Nantucket Atheneum Dance Festival in July 2022. In 2019, Eric's work was presented at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts as part of the finale of the prestigious Mainly Mozart Festival. He was also selected to participate in the 2016 Fall Session of the New York Choreographic Institute, an affiliate of the New York City Ballet. He has made works for Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami, the Miami City Ballet School, Louisiana Delta Ballet, the New World Symphony, and the fundraiser Shut up and Dance. Eric finished his eighth season with the Miami City Ballet in April of 2021. He previously danced with the Pennsylvania Ballet for four seasons and most recently was a guest artist with BalletX. Finally, Eric is a cofounder of Buddy System, a nonprofit focused on food insecurity that began in response to the Miami community's immense need during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Lindsay Grymes is thrilled to be accepted to work with the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group to re-stage and expand her work "Passivity." Lindsay is a choreographer and dancer whose mission is to create an accurate and recognizable depiction of the human spirit through movement while keeping timelessness of the abstract in mind. She graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in 2020 and has had the honor of presenting work at Jazz at the Lincoln Center, STEPS on Broadway, Peridance APEX, and many more. This piece was first premiered in the Fall of 2019 and expanded upon with the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group.




More Hot Stories For You


Boston Ballet Presents MY OBSESSION in OctoberBoston Ballet Presents MY OBSESSION in October
August 30, 2022

Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Boston Ballet present My Obsession, a program that explores our obsessions, devotions, and idols, featuring George Balanchine's Apollo and Allegro Brillante, Helen Pickett's 月夜Tsukiyo, and the return of crowd-favorite Stephen Galloway's DEVIL'S/eye. My Obsession runs October 6–16 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.
USC Visions and Voices to Present Monica Bill Barnes & Company's THE RUNNING SHOW in SeptemberUSC Visions and Voices to Present Monica Bill Barnes & Company's THE RUNNING SHOW in September
August 29, 2022

USC Vision & Voices in conjunction with USC Kaufman School of Dance will present the West Coast premiere of Monica Bill Barnes & Company’s (MBB&CO) The Running Show on Thursday, September 29, 2022, 7 PM, at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus in Downtown Los Angeles.
Award-Winning Dance Company CORPUS Returns To The Junction Beginning in SeptemberAward-Winning Dance Company CORPUS Returns To The Junction Beginning in September
August 29, 2022

The Junction BIA will present the dance company CORPUS, now in its 25th year! Every Saturday from September 3 to December 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM, CORPUS will feature a series of four FREE unique and engaging street performances at multiple locations along Dundas Street West that combine movement and theatrical imagery with surrealist humour.
Nai-Ni Chen Announces The Bridge Dance Classes For This WeekNai-Ni Chen Announces The Bridge Dance Classes For This Week
August 29, 2022

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Classes on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level August 29 & 31, 2022.
BroadStage to Present SUNDAY MORNING MUSIC SeriesBroadStage to Present SUNDAY MORNING MUSIC Series
August 28, 2022

BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989. 