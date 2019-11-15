RIOULT Dance NY presents Behind The Process on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:30pm at Rioult Dance Center, New York City's newest space for dance, 34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria, NY 11101 (entrance on 34th Avenue). For more information, please call 212-398-5901 or email alyssa@rioult.org.

Behind the Process features a deconstruction of choreographer Pascal Rioult's new work, set to Ravel's masterpiece Daphnis and Chloe, the premiere performance of the newly formed RIOULT Repertory Group, and a company performance of Pascal's choreographic tour de force, Bolero.

A former track and field athlete in France, Pascal Rioult came to the United States on a fellowship from the French Ministry of Culture to study modern dance in 1981. After performing with the companies of May O'Donnell and Paul Sanasardo, he was invited to join the Martha Graham Dance Company. He interpreted many of the most prestigious roles in the Graham repertory as a principal dancer, and in 1990, Ms. Graham created the central role (Death Figure) in her ballet "Eye of the Goddess" for him. Mr. Rioult performed opposite Mikhail Baryshnikov and Joyce Herring in El Penitente and was featured in two television specials: "Martha Graham in Japan" and "Five Dances by Martha Graham," filmed at the Paris Opera.

Since starting his own company, RIOULT Dance NY in 1994, Mr. Rioult has dedicated his energies to developing his own choreographic style and nurturing a robust ensemble of dancers. Of his work, Black Diamond, Anna Kisselgoff of the New York Times wrote, "...he has met the challenge of comparison with George Balanchine."

Mr. Rioult's works have been commissioned by the American Dance Festival; Cal Performances Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley, CA; the Ballet du Nord in Roubaix, France; the Geneva Ballet, Switzerland; The Orchestra of St. Luke's; the Gordon & Harriet Greenfield Foundation; the Grand Marnier Foundation; the Théâtre de Saint Quentin en Yvelines France; Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA; and Marymount Manhattan College; among others. He is a two-time recipient of the Choo-San Goh Award for Choreography.

RIOULT Dance NY has performed in theaters and festivals throughout North America including New York City Center Fall for Dance (New York, NY), Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors (New York, NY), American Dance Festival (Raleigh, NC), the Annenberg Center (Philadelphia, PA), the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach, FL), and Zellerbach Hall (Berkeley, CA), among others. Widespread international touring has brought the company to Pascal Rioult's homeland of France for the Cannes International Festival, Danse à Aix, Festival du Val du Marne, Temps le Danse Festival, Paris Opera Bastille, and La Maison de la Danse, as well as to the Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts (Bermuda), the Tamaulipas International Festival (Mexico), Le Grand Théâtre De Québec (Canada), and the stages of Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and others worldwide.

RIOULT is committed to serving as a nexus within the dance ecosystem of New York to ensure that the city and its boroughs remain a destination for dance and performance art. The RIOULT Dance Center helps to achieve the company's mission by providing an accessible center for dance and enrichment through the arts with an affordable space rental program that allows dancers and artists throughout New York City access to four state-of-the-art studio spaces. On the eve of its 25th anniversary, RIOULT Dance NY was given the keys to its first-ever home in Astoria, Queens, in the Kaufman Arts District, which currently includes more than 30 arts and culture spaces, restaurants, and shops.

For more information, visit www.rioult.org.





