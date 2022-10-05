Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Premiere By Argentinian Dancer and Actress Anabella Lenzu Comes to NYC This Month

Performances are October 13-15.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Premiere By Argentinian Dancer and Actress Anabella Lenzu Comes to NYC This Month

The Center at West Park presents the world premiere by Anabella Lenzu's The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar, on its UNIQUE performance series, October 13, 14, 15, at the historic West Park Presbyterian Church at 165 West 86th Street, NYC.

In her new work, Lenzu confronts the absurdity and irony of life while being both an artist and a spectator in today's world. The work reflects Lenzu's experience as a Latina artist living in New York and comes from a deep examination of her motivations as a woman, mother, and immigrant.

Argentinian native ANABELLA LENZU has created 15 choreographic works and 8 dance films over 16 years, presented both nationally and internationally. Based in New York, Lenzu's mission is to establish and develop a cultural, educational, and artistic exchange between the communities of the U.S., Argentina, and Italy. Her thought-provoking dance-theater works break down the wall separating the artist from the audience.

Anabella's choreography has been commissioned for opera, TV, theater, and many dance companies. She has produced and directed several award-winning short dance films and screened her work in over 100 festivals in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, England, France, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Portugal,Romania, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, U.S., and Venezuela.

In New York, Anabella's work has been seen at LaMama, Baryshnikov Arts Center, 92nd St. Y, Queens Museum, Bronx Museum, The Consulate of Argentina, and many more venues. She has received grants from Brooklyn Arts Council, Puffin Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Edwards Foundation, The Vermont Community Foundation, and the Independent Community Foundation.

Classically trained at the renowned Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Lenzu also studied the modern dance techniques of Humphrey/Limon and Graham in New York. Her studies of Tango and the folkdances of Argentina, Spain, and Italy further inform her work. Lenzu holds an MFA in Fine Arts (concentration in Choreography) from Wilson College, Pa.

An accomplished writer, Anabella has written for various dance and arts magazines. Her first book, Unveiling Motion and Emotion, published in 2013, contains writings in Spanish and English on the important of dance, community, choreography, and dance pedagogy. Her second book, Teaching Dance through Meaningful Gestures, is expected in 2023, and explores basic exercises, visualization exercises, active imagination, and artistic application.

Currently, Anabella conducts classes at NYU Gallatin, School of Visual Arts, and at the Peridance Center. She has served on the Selection Committee for the Bessie Awards since 2020.





