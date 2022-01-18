Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Scottish Ballet Tours THE NUTCRACKER

The tour will then move on to Newcastle and Belfast in February.

Jan. 18, 2022  

Following today's Scottish Government announcement that there will be no further extension to current event restrictions, Scottish Ballet will be completing their tour of The Nutcracker to Inverness (Eden Court 26-29 Jan), after the Glasgow and Aberdeen runs were cancelled. The tour will then move on to Newcastle and Belfast in February.

Check out photos below!

The Company of dancers have been rehearsing The Nutcracker and future productions and maintaining fitness levels at their headquarters in Glasgow during the restrictions.

For more information visit: https://www.scottishballet.co.uk/

Photo credit: Andy Ross

Madeline Squire
Madeline Squire

Kayla-Maree Tarantolo

Kayla-Maree Tarantolo

Chloe Macduff
Chloe Macduff

Evan Loudon and Marge Hendrick
Evan Loudon and Marge Hendrick

Evan Loudon
Evan Loudon

Madeline Squire
Madeline Squire

Evan Loudon and Marge Hendrick
Evan Loudon and Marge Hendrick

Marge Hendrick
Marge Hendrick

Grace Horler
Grace Horler

Roseanna Leney
Roseanna Leney

Roseanna Leney
Roseanna Leney

Chloe Macduff and Rimbaud Patron
Chloe Macduff and Rimbaud Patron

Marge Hendrick
Marge Hendrick

Evan Loudon
Evan Loudon

Grace Horler
Grace Horler

Chloe Macduff as Clara (Centre) with fellow child performers
Chloe Macduff as Clara (Centre) with fellow child performers

Alice Kawalek and Kayla-Maree Tarantolo

Alice Kawalek and Kayla-Maree Tarantolo


