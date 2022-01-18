Photos: Scottish Ballet Tours THE NUTCRACKER

Following today's Scottish Government announcement that there will be no further extension to current event restrictions, Scottish Ballet will be completing their tour of The Nutcracker to Inverness (Eden Court 26-29 Jan), after the Glasgow and Aberdeen runs were cancelled. The tour will then move on to Newcastle and Belfast in February.

Check out photos below!

The Company of dancers have been rehearsing The Nutcracker and future productions and maintaining fitness levels at their headquarters in Glasgow during the restrictions.

For more information visit: https://www.scottishballet.co.uk/