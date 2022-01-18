Photos: Scottish Ballet Tours THE NUTCRACKER
The tour will then move on to Newcastle and Belfast in February.
Following today's Scottish Government announcement that there will be no further extension to current event restrictions, Scottish Ballet will be completing their tour of The Nutcracker to Inverness (Eden Court 26-29 Jan), after the Glasgow and Aberdeen runs were cancelled. The tour will then move on to Newcastle and Belfast in February.
Check out photos below!
The Company of dancers have been rehearsing The Nutcracker and future productions and maintaining fitness levels at their headquarters in Glasgow during the restrictions.
For more information visit: https://www.scottishballet.co.uk/
Photo credit: Andy Ross
Madeline Squire
Kayla-Maree Tarantolo
Chloe Macduff
Evan Loudon and Marge Hendrick
Evan Loudon
Madeline Squire
Evan Loudon and Marge Hendrick
Marge Hendrick
Grace Horler
Roseanna Leney
Roseanna Leney
Chloe Macduff and Rimbaud Patron
Marge Hendrick
Evan Loudon
Grace Horler
Chloe Macduff as Clara (Centre) with fellow child performers
Alice Kawalek and Kayla-Maree Tarantolo