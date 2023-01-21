Pam Tanowitz to Return to The Royal Ballet in February

Critically acclaimed choreographer Pam Tanowitz will present her second world premiere for The Royal Ballet this Season as part of a special programme in the Linbury Theatre. Hot on the heels of her November mainstage debut Dispatch Duet, Tanowitz's latest offering for the Company will be presented alongside the first revival of her acclaimed ballet Everyone Keeps Me and a film screening of Dispatch Duet.

Tanowitz's new work, Secret Things, is a ballet for eight dancers set to Grammy-nominated composer Anna Clyne's Breathing Statues. This much anticipated new work will be performed together with the first revival of Everyone Keeps Me which enthralled audiences in 2019. Created for The Royal Ballet as part of the Merce Cunningham Centennial Celebrations, Everyone Keeps Me is full of fleet movement and fluid changes of rhythm and mood. Set to Ted Hearne's intense string quartet the critically acclaimed piece features nine dancers bathed in Clifton Taylor's stunning pools of light.

Dispatch Duet received its premiere in November as part of A Diamond Celebration that marked the 60th anniversary of the Friends of Covent Garden. This punchy pas de deux, set to a score by Ted Hearne, featured Royal Ballet Principals Anna Rose O'Sullivan and William Bracewell. For the Linbury programme, Dispatch Duet takes new life in a screening of a bespoke film directed by Anthoula Syndica-Drummond, giving audiences another chance to see the wit and invention of Tanowitz's singular style.

Pam Tanowitz Linbury Theatre

4-16 February 2023

Tickets £4 - £35

Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House, Bow Street, WC2E 9DD

Booking: www.roh.org.uk

Creatives

SECRET THINGS - World Premiere

Choreography PAM TANOWITZ

Composer ANNA CLYNE

Costume Design VICTORIA BARTLETT

Lighting and Scenic Design CLIFTON TAYLOR

Staging and Répétiteur DEIRDRE CHAPMAN

String Quartet KAORU YAMADA, KATHRYN SPENCER, FIONA BONDS, LAUREN STEEL

DISPATCH DUET (FILM)

Choreography PAM TANOWITZ

Composer TED HEARNE

Costume Design REID BARTELME and HARRIET JUNG

Director ANTHOULA SYNDICA-DRUMMOND

Staging and Répétiteur DEIRDRE CHAPMAN

EVERYONE KEEPS ME

Choreography PAM TANOWITZ

Composer TED HEARNE

Costume Design FAY FULLERTON

Lighting Design CLIFTON TAYLOR

Staging and Répétiteur DEIRDRE CHAPMAN

Assistant to the Choreographer MELISSA TOOGOOD

String Quartet KAORU YAMADA, KATHRYN SPENCER, FIONA BONDS, LAUREN STEEL

Casting:

Secret Things

Hannah Grennell

Nadia Mullova-Barley

Annette Buvoli

Mica Bradbury

Liam Boswell

Giacomo Rovero

Brayden Gallucci

Francisco Serrano

Everyone Keeps Me

Isabel Lubach

Marianna Tsembenhoi

Amelia Townsend

Hannah Park

Pantuso

Taisuke Nakao

Harrison Lee

Luc Foskett

Joonhyuk Jun

Dispatch Film

Anna Rose O'Sullivan

William Bracewell

About The Royal Ballet

Under the directorship of Kevin O'Hare, The Royal Ballet unites tradition and innovation in world-class performances and is a driving force in the development of ballet as an art form. Based at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, it brings together today's most dynamic and versatile dancers with a world-class orchestra and leading choreographers, composers, conductors, directors and creative teams to share awe-inspiring theatrical experiences with diverse audiences worldwide. The Company's extensive repertory embraces 19th-century classics, the singular legacy of works by Founder Choreographer Frederick Ashton and Principal Choreographer Kenneth MacMillan, a compelling new canon of work by choreographers today including Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor and Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon, and the bold and complementary programming in the Linbury Theatre. Guest choreographers Kyle Abraham, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Cathy Marston, Arthur Pita, Crystal Pite, Hofesh Shechter, Pam Tanowitz and Twyla Tharp have also created work for the Company.

About the Royal Opera House

Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through our streams, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output.

Over the course of the pandemic, we curated the #OurHouseToYourHouse programme - nine live-streamed concerts and 38 productions from our archives. Content was viewed over 15 million times in 183 countries, and broadcast in partnership with the BBC, Sky Arts, Marquee TV and Netflix. During the pandemic we lost £3 in every £5 of our income and we continue to feel the financial impact as we slowly recover.

In September 2021, we returned for our first full Season since 2019, presenting a packed programme of world premieres, landmark new productions and returning favourites. Since then, we have expanded our audience through a flagship Young ROH scheme, returned to live cinema, and extended our national impact through an ambitious curriculum-linked programme for schools, specially designed to ignite creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035.