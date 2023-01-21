Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pam Tanowitz to Return to The Royal Ballet in February

Pam Tanowitz to Return to The Royal Ballet in February

The programme will run 4–16 February 2023.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Critically acclaimed choreographer Pam Tanowitz will present her second world premiere for The Royal Ballet this Season as part of a special programme in the Linbury Theatre. Hot on the heels of her November mainstage debut Dispatch Duet, Tanowitz's latest offering for the Company will be presented alongside the first revival of her acclaimed ballet Everyone Keeps Me and a film screening of Dispatch Duet.

Tanowitz's new work, Secret Things, is a ballet for eight dancers set to Grammy-nominated composer Anna Clyne's Breathing Statues. This much anticipated new work will be performed together with the first revival of Everyone Keeps Me which enthralled audiences in 2019. Created for The Royal Ballet as part of the Merce Cunningham Centennial Celebrations, Everyone Keeps Me is full of fleet movement and fluid changes of rhythm and mood. Set to Ted Hearne's intense string quartet the critically acclaimed piece features nine dancers bathed in Clifton Taylor's stunning pools of light.

Dispatch Duet received its premiere in November as part of A Diamond Celebration that marked the 60th anniversary of the Friends of Covent Garden. This punchy pas de deux, set to a score by Ted Hearne, featured Royal Ballet Principals Anna Rose O'Sullivan and William Bracewell. For the Linbury programme, Dispatch Duet takes new life in a screening of a bespoke film directed by Anthoula Syndica-Drummond, giving audiences another chance to see the wit and invention of Tanowitz's singular style.

Pam Tanowitz Linbury Theatre

4-16 February 2023

Tickets £4 - £35

Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House, Bow Street, WC2E 9DD

Booking: www.roh.org.uk

Creatives

SECRET THINGS - World Premiere

Choreography PAM TANOWITZ

Composer ANNA CLYNE

Costume Design VICTORIA BARTLETT

Lighting and Scenic Design CLIFTON TAYLOR

Staging and Répétiteur DEIRDRE CHAPMAN

String Quartet KAORU YAMADA, KATHRYN SPENCER, FIONA BONDS, LAUREN STEEL

DISPATCH DUET (FILM)

Choreography PAM TANOWITZ

Composer TED HEARNE

Costume Design REID BARTELME and HARRIET JUNG

Director ANTHOULA SYNDICA-DRUMMOND

Staging and Répétiteur DEIRDRE CHAPMAN

EVERYONE KEEPS ME

Choreography PAM TANOWITZ

Composer TED HEARNE

Costume Design FAY FULLERTON

Lighting Design CLIFTON TAYLOR

Staging and Répétiteur DEIRDRE CHAPMAN

Assistant to the Choreographer MELISSA TOOGOOD

String Quartet KAORU YAMADA, KATHRYN SPENCER, FIONA BONDS, LAUREN STEEL

Casting:

Secret Things

Hannah Grennell

Nadia Mullova-Barley

Annette Buvoli

Mica Bradbury

Liam Boswell

Giacomo Rovero

Brayden Gallucci

Francisco Serrano

Everyone Keeps Me

Isabel Lubach

Marianna Tsembenhoi

Amelia Townsend

Hannah Park

Pantuso

Taisuke Nakao

Harrison Lee

Luc Foskett

Joonhyuk Jun

Dispatch Film

Anna Rose O'Sullivan

William Bracewell

About The Royal Ballet

Under the directorship of Kevin O'Hare, The Royal Ballet unites tradition and innovation in world-class performances and is a driving force in the development of ballet as an art form. Based at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, it brings together today's most dynamic and versatile dancers with a world-class orchestra and leading choreographers, composers, conductors, directors and creative teams to share awe-inspiring theatrical experiences with diverse audiences worldwide. The Company's extensive repertory embraces 19th-century classics, the singular legacy of works by Founder Choreographer Frederick Ashton and Principal Choreographer Kenneth MacMillan, a compelling new canon of work by choreographers today including Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor and Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon, and the bold and complementary programming in the Linbury Theatre. Guest choreographers Kyle Abraham, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Cathy Marston, Arthur Pita, Crystal Pite, Hofesh Shechter, Pam Tanowitz and Twyla Tharp have also created work for the Company.

About the Royal Opera House

Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through our streams, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output.

Over the course of the pandemic, we curated the #OurHouseToYourHouse programme - nine live-streamed concerts and 38 productions from our archives. Content was viewed over 15 million times in 183 countries, and broadcast in partnership with the BBC, Sky Arts, Marquee TV and Netflix. During the pandemic we lost £3 in every £5 of our income and we continue to feel the financial impact as we slowly recover.

In September 2021, we returned for our first full Season since 2019, presenting a packed programme of world premieres, landmark new productions and returning favourites. Since then, we have expanded our audience through a flagship Young ROH scheme, returned to live cinema, and extended our national impact through an ambitious curriculum-linked programme for schools, specially designed to ignite creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035.




Review: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce Theater Enthralls and Inspires through Janua Photo
Review: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce Theater Enthralls and Inspires through January 22
Ronald K. Brown EVIDENCE/A DANCE COMPANY is now at The Joyce Theater for their annual New York home season.
Joffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhovs Blockbuster ANNA KARENINA Photo
Joffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhov's Blockbuster ANNA KARENINA
This winter, The Joffrey Ballet remounts Yuri Possokhov's blockbuster Anna Karenina for the first time since its crowd-pleasing world premiere in 2019.
Miro Magloire to Present New Chamber Ballet at Mark Morris Dance Center in February Photo
Miro Magloire to Present New Chamber Ballet at Mark Morris Dance Center in February
Miro Magloire will present his New Chamber Ballet in his full-evening work 'Sanctum,' created in collaboration with the Ekmeles vocal ensemble, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn, February 3 & 4, 7:30 PM.
Ballet Kelowna Presents Two New Commissions For RELFECTIONS Winter Mixed Program Photo
Ballet Kelowna Presents Two New Commissions For RELFECTIONS Winter Mixed Program
Ballet Kelowna continues its 20th anniversary season with an enthralling mixed program, Reflections, at the Kelowna Community Theatre, February 17 + 18, 2023 at 7:30pm. A diverse collection of four short works from some of Canada's most exciting, up-and-coming choreographers, Reflections offers audiences a powerful mix of thought-provoking world premieres and returning audience favourites.

More Hot Stories For You


Joffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhov's Blockbuster ANNA KARENINAJoffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhov's Blockbuster ANNA KARENINA
January 18, 2023

This winter, The Joffrey Ballet remounts Yuri Possokhov's blockbuster Anna Karenina for the first time since its crowd-pleasing world premiere in 2019.
Ice Theatre Of New York to be Featured in Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Exhibition GalaIce Theatre Of New York to be Featured in Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Exhibition Gala
January 13, 2023

Ice Theatre of New York will hit the ice at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University GamesExhibition Gala on January 16, 2023 at 2pm at the Olympic Center, 2634 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY.
New Dance Alliance and Chashama Present WORKSession IN FOUR WALLS Next MonthNew Dance Alliance and Chashama Present WORKSession IN FOUR WALLS Next Month
January 12, 2023

In this latest edition of WorkSessions, a project of New Dance Alliance, longtime colleagues Karen Bernard, Rachel Thorne Germond, Jil Guyon, and Lisa Parra present a series of installations and performances in a salon-like setting. Presented by New Dance Alliance in association with Chashama, WORKSession In Four Walls will take place at 1 Brooklyn Bridge Park, a waterfront gallery at 360 Furman Street (between Piers 5 and 6), in Brooklyn Heights.
The Dance On Camera Festival Announces Line-Up For 2023 FestivalThe Dance On Camera Festival Announces Line-Up For 2023 Festival
January 10, 2023

Dance Films Association (DFA) and Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) present the 51st edition of the Dance on Camera Festival from February 10 to 13, 2023. The four-day festival features 13 programs with a total of 30 new films selected from over 290 submissions representing 35 countries. Dance on Camera, the longest-running dance film festival in the world, takes place at Film at Lincoln Center. The festival is programmed by the Dance Films Association.
Mark DeGarmo Dance Awarded $168,500 Over 3 Years By The New York State Council On The ArtsMark DeGarmo Dance Awarded $168,500 Over 3 Years By The New York State Council On The Arts
January 7, 2023

Mark DeGarmo Dance has announced three grants totaling $168,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
share