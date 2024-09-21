Palestinian Dance Artist Farah Saleh & Collaborators to Present THE WORLD WE SHARE in Scotland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Autumn, award-winning Palestinian dance artist and choreographer Farah Saleh and collaborators present the world premiere of new work The World We Share, bringing together a multi-generational ensemble of performers to ask - ‘How do we solve individual and collective problems together? Can we do it together, even though we are all so different?’



Through a series of playful, and sometimes, poignant propositions the ensemble propose ways we might better act in solidarity with one another, share our resources and attend to seemingly unsolvable problems through collaborative effort, collective encounter and shared experiences.

Bringing together four young people and three adults from different walks of life, the work combines a compelling mix of dance, performance and circus that culminates in a 45 minute promenade performance, that re-imagines, re-builds and reflects upon the world we share - a pertinent call to action within the current economical, environmental, social and political landscape.



The World We Share opens at Assembly Roxy in Edinburgh on Friday 18 October with performances at 11.00 and 14.00, before transferring to James Arnott Theatre in Glasgow on Sunday 20 October with performances at 12.00 and 15.00.



The performance sees Farah Saleh as Choreographer and Director, with performers Diane Mitchell, Jack Anderson, Jazmina, Kieran, Nala, Phoebe and Surya. It hosts a multi-generational ensemble, for a multi-generational audience.



The production is presented in collaboration with Helen McIntosh (Creative Producer), Luke Pell (Research Associate), Mamoru Iriguchi (Set Designer), Emma Jones (Lighting Designer), Garry Boyle (Sound Designer), Alison Brown (Costume Designer), Fi Fraser (Production Manager), Ellie Condom (Stage Manager) and Joy Parkinson (PR).



The World We Share has been created in partnership with Lyra and supported by Creative Scotland’s Open Fund for Individuals, Dance Base and Imaginate.

Tickets

The World We Share opens at Assembly Roxy in Edinburgh on Friday 18 October with performances at 11.00 and 14.00 | £5

https://assemblyroxy.com/whats-on/189-the-world-we-share%20/



The World We Share transfers to James Arnott Theatre in Glasgow on Sunday 20 October with performances at 12.00 and 15.00 | Free

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-world-we-share-by-farah-saleh-collaborators-tickets-1012704876547

