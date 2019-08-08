PTAMD Honors Donald McKayle With A Free Memorial Performance During The 2019 Season

Paul Taylor American Modern Dance (PTAMD) returns to Lincoln Center for its annual Season at the David H. Koch Theater from October 29 to November 17, featuring the Paul Taylor Dance Company (PTDC). Paul Taylor: Celebrate the Dancemaker honors the legacy of founder Paul Taylor, who died in 2018.

On Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m., in partnership with three world-class organizations, PTAMD will celebrate internationally acclaimed choreographer Donald McKayle, who died in April of 2018, by bringing three of his most significant works to the stage. Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will perform Rainbow 'Round My Shoulder (1959), Juilliard Dance will perform Crossing the Rubicon (2017), and Ronald K. Brown/ Evidence will perform Songs of the Disinherited (1972). This memorial celebration performance of Mr. McKayle is being offered free to the public. Starting Monday, August 12, free tickets can be obtained at www.boxoffice.dance, at the Koch Box Office or by calling 212.496.0600. There is a four ticket maximum per person.

"When Donald McKayle died in early 2018, it was Mr. Taylor's wish that there should be a tribute during our Season to honor this master choreographer who was also his close friend," said Taylor Foundation Artistic Director Michael Novak. "I am excited to make this wish a reality and celebrate Mr. McKayle and his important body of work."

In dance, Mr. McKayle received the Capezio Award, Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award, American Dance Guild Award and a Living Legend Award from the National Black Arts Festival, among many other honors. Mr. McKayle was the first black man to both direct and choreograph major Broadway musicals, including the Tony Award-winners Raisin (1973) and Sophisticated Ladies (1981). He also worked extensively in television and film.

PTAMD performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The ICONS: Taylor/Katz performance will be on Monday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $175 and are available at www.boxoffice.dance, at the Koch Box Office or by calling 212.496.0600. For the Gala Performance and Dinner at the Koch Theater on October 30 at 6:30 p.m., please call 646.214.5814 or visit ptamd.org/gala for ticket prices; regular price tickets for the performance only are also available through the box office.





