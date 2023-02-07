Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize

The companies participating this year are American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet and The National Ballet of Canada. 

Feb. 07, 2023  
Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize

Hope Muir, the Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that Second Soloist Noah Parets (age 23) and Corps de Ballet Member Emerson Dayton (age 22) will represent the company at The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. Canadian choreographer Ethan Colangelo will create a new contemporary work commissioned by the National Ballet for the Choreographic Prize.

The companies participating this year are American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet and The National Ballet of Canada.

The other young dancers selected by their Artistic Directors to compete for this prestigious prize are Chloe Misseldine (age 21) and Tristan Brosnan (age 21) from American Ballet Theatre, Viola Pantuso (age 20) and Daichi Ikarashi (age 21) from The Royal Ballet and Mackenzie Brown (age 20) and Gabriel Figueredo age (22) from Stuttgart Ballet.

Judging the competition will be Artistic Directors Hope Muir, Susan Jaffe (American Ballet Theatre), Kevin O'Hare (The Royal Ballet) and Tamas Detrich (Stuttgart Ballet).

Competing for the Choreographic Prize are Ethan Colangelo (The National Ballet of Canada), Lauren Lovette (American Ballet Theatre), Joshua Junker (The Royal Ballet) and Roman Novitzky (Stuttgart Ballet).

The evening will be hosted by Rex Harrington, Rehearsal Director, Principal Coach and former Principal Dancer of The National Ballet of Canada.

Since it began in 1988, the competition has showcased the talents of many of the finest young dancers from companies around the world. Competitors for the prize must be between the ages of 18 and 23 and are selected by the Artistic Directors of their respective companies. Each pair performs a classical pas de deux and variation and a contemporary pas de deux or solo work.

Many of the past competitors have gone on to become Principal Dancers, enjoying international careers, making the competition a glimpse of the future stars of the ballet world in one exhilarating evening of dance.

One of the most acclaimed and revered male dancers of the 20th century, Erik Bruhn personified the danseur noble tradition in all its classical, regal glory. His affiliation with The National Ballet of Canada was a lengthy and fruitful one, culminating in his Artistic Directorship of the company from 1983 until his untimely death in 1986. Bruhn left part of his estate for the establishment of The Erik Bruhn Prize, to be awarded to one male and one female dancer who "reflect such technical ability, artistic achievement and dedication as I endeavoured to bring to dance."

Participants receive a medal and the winners are each awarded a prize of $7,500 and a sculpture by Canadian artist Jack Culiner. The winner of the Choreographic Prize, established in 2009, will also receive a Jack Culiner sculpture and a $2,500 cash prize.

Noah Parets Biography >

Emerson Dayton Biography >

Full List of Past Winners of The Erik Bruhn Prize >



Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater Season Photo
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater Season
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.
Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts Photo
Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts
Battery Dance presents Battery Dance NOW, featuring the work of three female choreographers, on March 8-11, 2023 at 7pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th St., NYC. Tickets are $35 (standard), $20 (student/senior/veteran), and $75 (VIP opening night reception).
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Photo
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Ramirez
Ballet Hispánico announces a ceremony to honor the passing of dance innovator Tina Ramirez, the iconic founding artistic director of the organization, to be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5pm at 92NY.
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
What did our critic think of ROMEO AND JULIET at Ottawa's National Arts Centre?

More Hot Stories For You


Jody Oberfelder Projects Presents The World Premiere Of Immersive New Dance Work RUBE G. - THE CONSEQUENCES OF ACTIONJody Oberfelder Projects Presents The World Premiere Of Immersive New Dance Work RUBE G. - THE CONSEQUENCES OF ACTION
February 7, 2023

Jody Oberfelder Projects, known for their immersive dance experiences of inventive athleticism, wit, and whimsy, presents Rube G. – The Consequence of Action at Gibney Dance Center, March 4th-5th, 11th-12th, and 18th-19th. 
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater SeasonSaratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater Season
February 7, 2023

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.
Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live ArtsBattery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts
February 6, 2023

Battery Dance presents Battery Dance NOW, featuring the work of three female choreographers, on March 8-11, 2023 at 7pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th St., NYC. Tickets are $35 (standard), $20 (student/senior/veteran), and $75 (VIP opening night reception).
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina RamirezBallet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Ramirez
February 6, 2023

Ballet Hispánico announces a ceremony to honor the passing of dance innovator Tina Ramirez, the iconic founding artistic director of the organization, to be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5pm at 92NY.
Ballet Hispánico Presents Two World Premieres, SOR JUANA By Michelle Manzanales and PAPAGAYOS By Omar Román De JesúsBallet Hispánico Presents Two World Premieres, SOR JUANA By Michelle Manzanales and PAPAGAYOS By Omar Román De Jesús
February 2, 2023

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, returns to New York City Center after its critically and publicly acclaimed run of Doña Perón. From June 1-3, 2023, Ballet Hispánico will present a mixed bill curated by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro featuring repertory favorites, two new commissions and an exciting new addition to the repertory.
share