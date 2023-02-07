Noah Parets And Emerson Dayton Compete For The Erik Bruhn Prize

Hope Muir, the Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that Second Soloist Noah Parets (age 23) and Corps de Ballet Member Emerson Dayton (age 22) will represent the company at The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. Canadian choreographer Ethan Colangelo will create a new contemporary work commissioned by the National Ballet for the Choreographic Prize.

The companies participating this year are American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet and The National Ballet of Canada.

The other young dancers selected by their Artistic Directors to compete for this prestigious prize are Chloe Misseldine (age 21) and Tristan Brosnan (age 21) from American Ballet Theatre, Viola Pantuso (age 20) and Daichi Ikarashi (age 21) from The Royal Ballet and Mackenzie Brown (age 20) and Gabriel Figueredo age (22) from Stuttgart Ballet.

Judging the competition will be Artistic Directors Hope Muir, Susan Jaffe (American Ballet Theatre), Kevin O'Hare (The Royal Ballet) and Tamas Detrich (Stuttgart Ballet).

Competing for the Choreographic Prize are Ethan Colangelo (The National Ballet of Canada), Lauren Lovette (American Ballet Theatre), Joshua Junker (The Royal Ballet) and Roman Novitzky (Stuttgart Ballet).

The evening will be hosted by Rex Harrington, Rehearsal Director, Principal Coach and former Principal Dancer of The National Ballet of Canada.

Since it began in 1988, the competition has showcased the talents of many of the finest young dancers from companies around the world. Competitors for the prize must be between the ages of 18 and 23 and are selected by the Artistic Directors of their respective companies. Each pair performs a classical pas de deux and variation and a contemporary pas de deux or solo work.

Many of the past competitors have gone on to become Principal Dancers, enjoying international careers, making the competition a glimpse of the future stars of the ballet world in one exhilarating evening of dance.

One of the most acclaimed and revered male dancers of the 20th century, Erik Bruhn personified the danseur noble tradition in all its classical, regal glory. His affiliation with The National Ballet of Canada was a lengthy and fruitful one, culminating in his Artistic Directorship of the company from 1983 until his untimely death in 1986. Bruhn left part of his estate for the establishment of The Erik Bruhn Prize, to be awarded to one male and one female dancer who "reflect such technical ability, artistic achievement and dedication as I endeavoured to bring to dance."

Participants receive a medal and the winners are each awarded a prize of $7,500 and a sculpture by Canadian artist Jack Culiner. The winner of the Choreographic Prize, established in 2009, will also receive a Jack Culiner sculpture and a $2,500 cash prize.

