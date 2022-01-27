National Dance Institute Names Fredrick Earl Mosley As Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence

National Dance Institute welcomes Fredrick Earl Mosley as its Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence for 2021-2022. The one-year residency supports the creative process of an artist of color and is designed to cultivate racially diverse artistry throughout NDI's programming. The position offers artists an opportunity to develop their craft while working with elementary and middle school-age students.

The mission of Earl Mosley's Diversity of Dance, Inc., is to provide an environment where student artists from diverse ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds can achieve the highest levels of excellence through positive collaborations with teachers and peers. Mr. Mosley has performed with renowned dance organizations, taught at many notable conservatories and higher learning institutions such as The Ailey School and The Joffrey Ballet Trainee Program among others, and has choreographed for prominent dance companies such as The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and American Ballet Theatre Studio Company. Participants in EMDOD collaborate with their peers as they learn from one another and their teachers/artists in programs that model mutual respect and celebrate and exemplify diversity.

"The children, teaching artists and all of us at NDI are thrilled to be working with 'Mos'," said Kay Gayner, NDI's Artistic Director. "Our work together began last year when Mr. Mosley choreographed the finale of the Dance Against Cancer benefit at Lincoln Center, including dancers from our NDI Advanced Team. He is a brilliant teacher. He inspires the children, connecting with each child, encouraging them to bring their own artistry and individuality to the choreography," Ms. Gayner commented. "His choreography taps into their hearts. He is extraordinary."

Mr. Mosley will collaborate with NDI's Advanced Team dancers to restage his choreography for NDI. Performed to the song, "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, the dance was conceived as a tribute to the Heroes of New York. "This is Me" will be presented throughout 2022 at various events and venues, including NDI's 46th Annual Gala in April and NDI's Event of The Year performance in June. His work with NDI dancers will also be featured in community-based performances at The NDI Center in Harlem. Mr. Mosley also hopes to work with NDI teaching artists to create a professional development workshop for the NDI Collaborative for Teaching and Learning.

National Dance Institute's Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence Program both supports and showcases the talents of artists of color to further their artistic and professional development. Now in its third year, the residency has enabled NDI to collaborate with well-known artists, including award-winning choreographer Camille A. Brown & Dancers and Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Léo Sandoval. National Dance Institute extends special appreciation to Helen Stambler Neuberger, Board Chair Emerita, for her extraordinary support of the Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence Program.

Earl Mosley's Diversity of Dance programs include Earl Mosley's Institute of the Arts (EMIA, a residential summer institute) held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, Long Island; Hearts of Men (HoM) a program which is designed to use dance to empower and cultivate a safe space where men of all ages can bond in a community of brotherly love; Dance is Activism Film Festival, a platform for creatives to use their voice through movement towards activism and social justice; and Dancing Beyond, a benefit for the American Cancer Society. A part of Earl Mosley's Diversity of Dance's mission is to build a community of dance that enables each student to connect both technically and spiritually with their own art and individuality; one where they can feel safe and courageous to learn and grow in preparation for the challenges that lie ahead for them in the world of dance and life.

Mosley's winter program, Dancing Beyond: A Benefit for the American Cancer Society, explores movement with some of New York's finest choreographers who work side-by-side with young dancers. Culminating performances for Dancing Beyond 2022 will be held February 17-20, 2022, at Manhattan Movement and Arts Center. The program will include works and new creations by outstanding choreographers, schools, and companies all in support of the American Cancer Society.

His most recent work, UNCONQUERED, was created out of Mr. Mosley's determination to learn how to connect during this current time of COVID-19 and social injustices. This international work is narrated through edited social media, television, and film clips, combined with personal stories of the dancers building a journey of vignettes which are both impactful and accessible. UNCONQUERED will be showcased on March 6-8, 2022, as an international virtual screening; the finale is dedicated to the legendary John Lewis.

Earl Mosley is Adjunct Professor, Dance, Baker Center for the Arts at Muhlenberg College.