Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes For September 27-30

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Class on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level September 27-30, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 9/27/2021

Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Tuesday Andrew Pacho (Flow (Gyrokinesis based)

Wednesday Jainil Mehta (Folk Dance from India) at 11am

Thursday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am