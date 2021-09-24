Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes For September 27-30
Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website.
NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Class on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level September 27-30, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.
The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:
Week of 9/27/2021
Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am
Tuesday Andrew Pacho (Flow (Gyrokinesis based)
Wednesday Jainil Mehta (Folk Dance from India) at 11am
Thursday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am