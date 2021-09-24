Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes For September 27-30

pixeltracker

Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes For September 27-30

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Class on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level September 27-30, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 9/27/2021

Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Tuesday Andrew Pacho (Flow (Gyrokinesis based)

Wednesday Jainil Mehta (Folk Dance from India) at 11am

Thursday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am


Related Articles View More Dance Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HAMLET Comes To Norway's National Theatre Next Month
  • LIGHT AND LOVE Will Be Performed at National Theatret in September
  • JELL-O SHOT Will Be Performed at National Theatret in September
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?