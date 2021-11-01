Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Bridge Classes For November 1-4

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Class on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level November 1-4, 2021.

Classes will now begin at 10am EST to accommodate the Fall schedules of teachers and participants. Classes may only be held two or three times a week, depending on teacher availability. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 11/1/2021

Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 10am

Tuesday Yuan Zhang (Wushu) at 10am

Wednesday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 10am

Thursday Juana Cala (Flamenco: Rhythm and Movement) at 10am