Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and More

The gala is on January 30 at 7:30pm.

Jan. 27, 2023  

NYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and More

On Jan. 30 at 7:30pm, The Joyce Theater will be home to Destiny Rising, an evening of dance to benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation's college scholarship program, which to date, has awarded $4.5 million to over 400 talented teenage dancers all over the US, currently represented in 40+ of the most prestigious dance programs across the country.

The evening will feature a series of breathtaking numbers performed by some of the country's most celebrated dance companies including American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Martha Graham Dance Company, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance, Marymount Manhattan College Dance Company and Point Park University Conservatory Dance Company, all for the NYC Dance Alliance which gives millions in scholarships to student dancers all over the country while also offering training and mentorship programs and initiatives.

Tickets are $25, $50, $150 / https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221339®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nycdafoundation.net%2Fspecial-events?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The 1/30 gala will also feature numbers from student dance companies Miami Dance Collective and Next Step Dance from Texas, and a number choreographed by NYCDA faculty member Grace Buckley featuring 20+ dancers that received scholarships last summer at NYCDA's National Convention in NYC which brings hundreds of student dancers from all over the country to NYC to audition for top college dance programs & compete for millions in college scholarships.

Just a few notable NYCDA student alumni are Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, Alvin Ailey's Courtney Spears, plus several dancers in recent/current & upcoming Broadway shows like The Music Man, MJ: The Musical, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and 3 cast members in the upcoming revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin'.




DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage Photo
DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage
BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989. 
Review: NEXT@90 CANIPAROLI / BREINER / OISHI PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet Shows Just Photo
Review: NEXT@90 CANIPAROLI / BREINER / OISHI PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet Shows Just How Thrillingly Relevant Ballet Can Be
What did our critic think of NEXT@90 CANIPAROLI / BREINER / OISHI PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet? BroadwayWorld reviews the 2nd program of San Francisco Ballet's 'next@90' festival featuring immensely rewarding world premieres by Val Caniparoli, Bridget Breiner & Yuka Oishi.
American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next Week Photo
American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next Week
The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, February 3 at 7pm ET, with American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert, livestreamed. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00.
History-making dancer Chun Wai Chan to Star in the Upcoming Short Film NEVER FADE AWAY Photo
History-making dancer Chun Wai Chan to Star in the Upcoming Short Film NEVER FADE AWAY
Chun Wai Chan, the first principal dancer of Chinese descent in the 74-year history of New York City Ballet, will be featured in the upcoming short film, Never Fade Away, written and produced by pianist Donna Weng Friedman.

More Hot Stories For You


DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStageDREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage
January 26, 2023

BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989. 
Margie Duncan, Dancer, Actress and Manager of Debbie Reynolds Studio Dies At Age 92Margie Duncan, Dancer, Actress and Manager of Debbie Reynolds Studio Dies At Age 92
January 25, 2023

Margie Duncan passed away after a brief illness on January 3, 2023 at her home in Porter Ranch, California, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years old.
American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next WeekAmerican Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next Week
January 23, 2023

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, February 3 at 7pm ET, with American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert, livestreamed. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00.
History-making dancer Chun Wai Chan to Star in the Upcoming Short Film NEVER FADE AWAYHistory-making dancer Chun Wai Chan to Star in the Upcoming Short Film NEVER FADE AWAY
January 23, 2023

Chun Wai Chan, the first principal dancer of Chinese descent in the 74-year history of New York City Ballet, will be featured in the upcoming short film, Never Fade Away, written and produced by pianist Donna Weng Friedman.
Valerie Green / Dance Entropy to Present 25th Anniversary Gala in MarchValerie Green / Dance Entropy to Present 25th Anniversary Gala in March
January 21, 2023

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy will present their 25th Anniversary Gala on March 2, 2023 from 6pm-9pm. The event will be a night of live music, performance, food, refreshments and paddle raise in support of Dance Entropy's multitude of performance, educational and outreach programs.
share