Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miro Magloire to Present New Chamber Ballet at Mark Morris Dance Center in February

Miro Magloire to Present New Chamber Ballet at Mark Morris Dance Center in February

The performance will take place on February 3 & 4.

Jan. 15, 2023  

Miro Magloire to Present New Chamber Ballet at Mark Morris Dance Center in February Miro Magloire will present his New Chamber Ballet in his full-evening work "Sanctum," created in collaboration with the Ekmeles vocal ensemble, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn, February 3 & 4, 7:30 PM. "Sanctum" describes either a sacred place, or a privately secluded one, and Magloire's ballet vividly evokes both, powerfully brought to life by the music of two outstanding female composers, Kaija Saariaho of Finland, and Karin Rehnqvist of Sweden.

In this rare collaboration, New Chamber Ballet's enthralling dancers and musicians, and the stunning singers of the Ekmeles vocal ensemble - Charlotte Mundy, Elisa Sutherland, and Joy Tamayo - join forces for a 70-minute celebration of sounds, bodies, and movement created by Magloire in the company's trademark up-close, in-the-round style.

Magloire, who began his career as a composer, has distinguished himself for particularly interesting and bold music choices. "Sanctum" is bookmarked by vocal music: Saariaho's Changing Lights and From The Grammar of Dreams, in which the singers also move with the dancers; and Rehnqvist's Davids Nimm, a bone-chilling shepherdesses' call that closes the performance. The center section is left to violin and piano with Saariaho's Nocturne, Calices, Prelude, Tocar, and Ballade, as well as Rehnqvist's Dans.

EKMELES is a vocal ensemble dedicated to the performance of new and rarely-heard works and gems of the historical avant garde. With a special focus on microtonal works, they have been praised by the New York Times for their "extraordinary sense of pitch."
Earlier this month, the ensemble was announced as one of the two recipients of the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation's prestigious Ensemble Prize 2023, which is awarded annually to outstanding young ensembles worldwide. Ekmeles is the first American ensemble to receive this honor.

In its announcement, the Siemens Foundation highlighted that "Ekmeles is one of the few vocal ensembles worldwide that focus on contemporary music. The New York singers convince with a grandiose sound, oustanding precision and intonation, with which they master even the most difficult microtonal works. At the same time, Ekmeles strikes a good balance between new works and the repertoire of past decades."

In the 2019-2020 season Ekmeles performed with the MET Museum's first commissioned sound installation, Oliver Beer's Vessel Orchestra, and released their debut album "A howl, that was also a prayer" on New Focus Recordings, with works by Taylor Brook, Erin Gee, and Christopher Trapani. Fanfare magazine called the album's performances "beyond expert - almost frightening in their precision."

Other notable collaborations include the U.S. Premieres of Stefano Gervasoni's Dir - In Dir and Wolfgang Rihm's ET LUX with the Mivos Quartet; Mathias Spahlinger's uber den frushen told frauleins anna augusta markgrafin zu baden with members of the Tilt Brass and loadbang; Beat Furrer's FAMA with Talea Ensemble; and Luigi Nono's Quando Stanno Morendo with AMP New Music. Ekmeles has also performed works by student composers at institutions including Columbia, Ithaca, NYU, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, University of Chicago, and University of Mexico.

Kaija Saariaho, born in Finland and currently a resident of Paris, is one of today's most popular composers and recipient of awards from Finland, Italy, Germany, and the U.S.A. Named 'Musician of the Year 2008" by Musical America, her opera "L'amour de loin" was recently performed by the Metropolitan Opera.

Sweden's Karin Rehnqvist is recipient of The Nordic Council Music Prize in 2022 for her oratorio "Silent Earth." As a composer, her range extends to chamber, orchestral, stage, and vocal music. In 2009 Rehnqvist was appointed the first female professor of composition at the Royal College of Music in Sweden.
www.newchamberballet.com

These performances are supported by the Amphion Foundation, and by Dance/NYC's
Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund: New York State Edition, made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts.

Dancers include: Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Nicole McGinnis, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla Singers: Charlotte Mundy, Elisa Sutherland, Joy Tamayo

Musicians include: Doori Na, violin; Melody Fader, piano.

Performances take place Friday & Saturday, February 3 and 4 at 7:30 PM at Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn.

Tickets: $38

Reservations: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219047®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fncb-sanctum.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Ballet Kelowna Presents Two New Commissions For RELFECTIONS Winter Mixed Program Photo
Ballet Kelowna Presents Two New Commissions For RELFECTIONS Winter Mixed Program
Ballet Kelowna continues its 20th anniversary season with an enthralling mixed program, Reflections, at the Kelowna Community Theatre, February 17 + 18, 2023 at 7:30pm. A diverse collection of four short works from some of Canada's most exciting, up-and-coming choreographers, Reflections offers audiences a powerful mix of thought-provoking world premieres and returning audience favourites.
Ice Theatre Of New York to be Featured in Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Exh Photo
Ice Theatre Of New York to be Featured in Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Exhibition Gala
Ice Theatre of New York will hit the ice at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University GamesExhibition Gala on January 16, 2023 at 2pm at the Olympic Center, 2634 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY.
New Dance Alliance and Chashama Present WORKSession IN FOUR WALLS Next Month Photo
New Dance Alliance and Chashama Present WORKSession IN FOUR WALLS Next Month
In this latest edition of WorkSessions, a project of New Dance Alliance, longtime colleagues Karen Bernard, Rachel Thorne Germond, Jil Guyon, and Lisa Parra present a series of installations and performances in a salon-like setting. Presented by New Dance Alliance in association with Chashama, WORKSession In Four Walls will take place at 1 Brooklyn Bridge Park, a waterfront gallery at 360 Furman Street (between Piers 5 and 6), in Brooklyn Heights.
Review: LES BALLET AFRIK Brings Ball Culture to Chelsea Photo
Review: LES BALLET AFRIK Brings Ball Culture to Chelsea
'Opening night of any show is an invitation for more. The expectations are always high. Les Ballet Afrik’s “New York is Burning” not only met those expectations, but exceeded them.' @lorastrum reviews Les Ballet Afrik's 'New York is Burning' @TheJoyceTheater

More Hot Stories For You


Ice Theatre Of New York to be Featured in Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Exhibition GalaIce Theatre Of New York to be Featured in Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Exhibition Gala
January 13, 2023

Ice Theatre of New York will hit the ice at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University GamesExhibition Gala on January 16, 2023 at 2pm at the Olympic Center, 2634 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY.
New Dance Alliance and Chashama Present WORKSession IN FOUR WALLS Next MonthNew Dance Alliance and Chashama Present WORKSession IN FOUR WALLS Next Month
January 12, 2023

In this latest edition of WorkSessions, a project of New Dance Alliance, longtime colleagues Karen Bernard, Rachel Thorne Germond, Jil Guyon, and Lisa Parra present a series of installations and performances in a salon-like setting. Presented by New Dance Alliance in association with Chashama, WORKSession In Four Walls will take place at 1 Brooklyn Bridge Park, a waterfront gallery at 360 Furman Street (between Piers 5 and 6), in Brooklyn Heights.
The Dance On Camera Festival Announces Line-Up For 2023 FestivalThe Dance On Camera Festival Announces Line-Up For 2023 Festival
January 10, 2023

Dance Films Association (DFA) and Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) present the 51st edition of the Dance on Camera Festival from February 10 to 13, 2023. The four-day festival features 13 programs with a total of 30 new films selected from over 290 submissions representing 35 countries. Dance on Camera, the longest-running dance film festival in the world, takes place at Film at Lincoln Center. The festival is programmed by the Dance Films Association.
Mark DeGarmo Dance Awarded $168,500 Over 3 Years By The New York State Council On The ArtsMark DeGarmo Dance Awarded $168,500 Over 3 Years By The New York State Council On The Arts
January 7, 2023

Mark DeGarmo Dance has announced three grants totaling $168,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge January ClassesNai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge January Classes
January 6, 2023

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has announced The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences - Free One-Hour Company Classes on Zoom and in person on Monday and Wednesday in January 2023.
share