Michael Keegan-Dolan's LOCH NA HEALA Makes Its US Premiere At BAM

Unfurling like an Irish folk tale, Michael Keegan-Dolan's Swan Lake tells a magical story of transgression, reconciliation, and the tyranny of the modern-day church and state. Garnering critical acclaim in London, Toronto, Dublin, Sydney, Hong Kong, Seoul, Moscow, Cologne, and Stuttgart, Swan Lake comes to BAM in its US premiere. The BAM engagement launches a North American tour which includes Minneapolis, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Set in the Irish Midlands, the adaptation touches on the timeless, troubling themes of corruption, violence, sexual abuse, and trauma, but nonetheless tells a story of empathy and hope. The cast includes Rachel Poirier (Finola), Alex Leonhartsberger (Jummy), and Mikel Murfi (in multiple roles including priest, politician, and policema). Featuring Keegan-Dolan's radiant movement and a live, traditional Irish and Nordic score from the trio Slow Moving Clouds, Swan Lake conveys the heartbreaking, tentative steps of damaged people toward love in a scenario both realistic and fantastic.

Michael Keegan-Dolan founded Teaċ Daa??sa in 2016 as a means to forge deeper connections with his cultural roots: the native traditions, language, and rich music of Ireland. The name Teaċ Daa??sa, "House of the Dance," reflects his ongoing creative journey, further connecting his work to the place it originates. Teaċ Daa??sa's first production, Swan Lake / Loch na hEala, re-imagines Tchaikovsky's masterpiece as a unique fusion of theater, traditional storytelling, dance, and folk music, and continues the tradition of ground-breaking productions for which Keegan-Dolan is known. Keegan-Dolan rose to acclaim as the artistic director of Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre (1997-2015), creating three Olivier Award-nominated productions: Giselle (2003), The Bull (2005), and The Rite of Spring (2009). Rian, created in 2011, won a Bessie Award in 2013 for Best Production and toured internationally for three years. Keegan-Dolan is an associate artist at Sadler's Wells London. www.teacdamsa.com





