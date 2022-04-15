Meet Verb's International Cultural Exchange Artist From Colombia

Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet" welcomes dancer Bryan Andres Salinas to Cleveland from Colombia. Salinas arrived in Cleveland this past January as part of Verb's 2022 International Cultural Exchange Program. The International Cultural Exchange Program was developed to identify individuals who represent the diverse cultures and races of the world and to bring them to Cleveland to work with Verb's dancers for six months. This program was established specifically to promote cultural exchange, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Verb has previously hosted international artists from South Africa, Taiwan, Chile, Vietnam, and Cuba.



Salinas began his dance studies at the age of 10 at the Colombian Institute of Classical Ballet. After graduating high school, he furthered his studies in New York City at Earl Mosley's Diversity of Dance, Joffrey Ballet School and Manhattan Youth Ballet. In 2015, he returned home to join the Incolballet classical ballet company under the directorship of Jose Manuel Ghiso, where he danced regionally and toured internationally. He was also a founding member of the Fundación Ballet Capital Company under the direction of Julian Garay. As part of his exchange with Verb, he will be sharing South America's dance traditions, particularly Salsa and Colombian dance with the company. In return, he will learn about American contemporary ballet and visit Cleveland's many cultural institutions.



"Verb Ballets utilizes dance to build community at home and abroad. This cultural exchange program allows us to bring new artistic perspectives and grow a deeper appreciation of cultures while finding comradery in dance as art form," said Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director of Verb Ballets. The International Cultural Exchange Program was created to fortify its long-term commitment to both international cultural exchange, equity efforts and support artists of color.