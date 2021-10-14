Mark Morris Dance Group Returns to National Touring with 37 Performances in 16 Cities

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) will return to national touring for its 2021-2022 season, with sixteen confirmed stops between Brooklyn, NY and Berkeley, CA from October 2021 to June 2022. The tour features work spanning the Mark Morris repertory, from the early years of the Dance Group through recent years and includes a performance of the evening-length L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato (1988) at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), where it made its United States premiere 32 years ago in 1990. Since the onset of the pandemic, MMDG has presented its 40th Anniversary Digital Season 100% online and has recently performed at outdoor venues throughout New York City.

"We are thrilled to return to the stages and audiences we've missed so dearly this past year and a half. For more than 40 years, we've had the incredible honor of touring, and sharing live music and dance with the world. The pandemic forced us to find new ways to create and connect. We made videodances and presented a Digital Season, and through the unwavering support of our partners and donors, and the creativity of our company, we persevered," says Artistic Director Mark Morris. "It will be such a relief and pleasure for us to dance on actual stages for live audiences again. The season we've curated with our presenters across the country offers both nostalgia and novelty, but more important, the chance for us to reclaim the magic of live performance together. We're back! Please join us."

The 2021-2022 season kicks off in October at Arizona Arts Live with a single performance of the evening-length Pepperland (2017), which will be presented at five subsequent tour stops in Iowa City, Charleston, Urbana, Philadelphia, and Orlando. Words (2004) and Jenn and Spencer (2013) will also make multiple appearances throughout the season, amongst many other works ranging from the early Gloria (1981) to less frequently performed works from the nineties and aughts, to the most recent work of the season, Sport (2019). In March 2022, the Dance Group will return to BAM to perform L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, Mark Morris's premiere work at the Théâtre Royal de Monnaie in Brussels, Belgium, and arguably his most celebrated. The season concludes in June at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica with Mozart Dances (2006).



Complete season information, including performance venues, dates, times, and repertory, as well as links to ticketing are available on mmdg.org/season. Ticket availability and pricing varies by location.

Tour Dates:

Arizona Arts Live (Tucson, AZ)

Pepperland

CalPerformances (Berkeley, CA)

Dancing Honeymoon, Jenn and Spencer, V

University of Iowa (Iowa City, IO)

Pepperland

Center for the Arts at George Mason University (Fairfax, VA)

Sport, Jenn and Spencer, Pas de Poisson, The

Sarasota Ballet (Sarasota, FL)

Words, Jenn and Spencer, Gloria

The Egg (Albany, NY)

Words, Jenn and Spencer, Gloria

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Brooklyn, NY)

L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato

Charleston Gaillard Center (Charleston, SC)

Pepperland

McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton, NJ)

Dancing Honeymoon, Rock of Ages, Festival Dance

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Seattle, WA)

Words, Rock of Ages, Festival Dance

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts (Urbana, IL)

Dancing Honeymoon, Jenn and Spencer, Grand Duo

Pepperland

Annenberg Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Pepperland

Emelin Theatre (Mamaroneck, NY)

Prelude and Prelude, Greek to Me, Songs That Tell A Story, Three Preludes, Words, Polka

The Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (Burlington, VT)

Pacific, Rock of Ages, Three Preludes, Words

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Orlando, FL)

Pacific, Words, Grand Duo

Pepperland

The Broad Stage (Santa Monica, CA)

Mozart Dances