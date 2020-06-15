Mark Morris Dance Center Offers Online Dance And Fitness Classes, Live And On Demand

The Mark Morris Dance Center is offering a robust schedule of online classes this summer, both live and on demand. Dance classes are offered in Afro-Caribbean, ballet, flamenco, hip-hop, jazz, modern, tap, and West African. Fitness classes include full-body conditioning and Pilates. Taught by Mark Morris Dance Group company members and Mark Morris Dance Center faculty, these classes are designed for adult students (ages 14+) at the beginner and intermediate levels.

Fourteen live classes are held through Zoom each week. With classes offered in the morning, afternoon, and evening (Eastern time), these Zoom classes provide students with the opportunity to interact with each other and their teacher in real time.

On-Demand 3-Class Packs allow students in different time zones and with varying schedules to participate at the most convenient time for them. These beginner-level classes in ballet, flamenco, hip-hop, jazz, modern, Pilates, tap, and West African include more challenging modifications for intermediate students. One new class is released each week and students can access a feedback form to connect with their teacher and ask questions. Registration is required for the three-week session beginning July 6.

The 6-Week Intro Series is a progressive series of classes for students who are brand new to a genre of dance. Taught through on-demand video, students are able to replay classes. Students must register for the entire session and one class is released each week. The 6-Week Intro Series is offered in ballet, hip-hop, modern, and tap. The next session begins July 13.

Drop-In Zoom Classes

$10 per class | Register for each class

Classes in Afro-Caribbean, ballet, Broadway Jazz, flamenco, hip-hop, modern, Pilates, tap, West African

On-Demand 3-Class Packs

$30 for 3 classes | Starts July 6 | Session registration required

Classes in ballet, flamenco, hip-hop, jazz, modern, Pilates, tap, West African

6-Week Intro Series

$60 for 6 classes | Starts July 13 | Session registration required

Classes in ballet, hip-hop, modern, and tap

Learn more about summer dance classes:

Drop-In Zoom Classes: https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/adult-classes/

On-Demand 3-Class Packs: https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/adult-classes/3-class-packs-on-demand/

6-Week Intro Series: https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/adult-classes/6-week-intro-series/

-

Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You