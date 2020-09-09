Marie Walton-Mahon Will Host a Free Online Progressing Ballet Technique Class

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The class is open to everyone above 14 years of age.

Marie Walton-Mahon is inviting all dance students and teachers to join her online PBT class.

Students be going through some of the fundamental PBT exercises that cover the methodology behind this revolutionary method and some of Walton-Mahon's PBT favourites for safe dance techniques!

The class is open to everyone above 14 years of age.

DATE: Wednesday, 16th Sept 2020

TIMING: 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Equipment required: You'll need a fit ball (Yoga Ball), fusion ball (or soccer ball) and a Mat.

This training session is free of cost for all residing in Victoria. Once you've successfully registered, you'll receive an email from my team 2 days before the class with the Zoom link and details on how to join the class.

Register here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You