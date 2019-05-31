MOWGLI'S JUNGLE ADVENTURES Comes to Cain Park for Free Performance

Verb Ballets returns to Cain Park on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 8:00pm, with a free performance of Mowgli's Jungle Adventures! The new full-length ballet is based on Rudyard Kipling's classic tale of an Indian boy abandoned by his parents and raised by a pack of wolves. Shah Capital Management is proud to be the Producer and Exclusive Sponsor for Mowgli's Jungle Adventures. Choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson, MFA the evening transports audiences through a mystical jungle in this iconic coming-of-age story. Sweta Balaji of Shri Kalaa Mandir-Center for Indian Performing Arts makes a guest appearance as Kaa, the python. This is a performance to be enjoyed by all ages, with fanciful costumes, and mesmerizing lighting to complement the brilliant dancers!

This FREE performance is made possible by Cleveland Heights residents and Verb Ballets' board members, James D. Graham and David M. Dusek, as a gift to the community.

The Verb Ballets performance will start at 8:00pm. The performance is FREE. Gates will open at 7:00pm and seating is general admission. Reservations for free tickets are requested at verbballets.org/cainpark19. Cain Park is located at 14591 Superior Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118. Entrances are located at Superior, Lee and Taylor Rd.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You