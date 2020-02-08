Limon Returns To The Joyce

The Limón Dance Company returns to the Joyce with a program of masterworks by José Limón, performed by dancers known for their "humility, unpretentiousness, and faith." (The New York Times) In "The Traitor," music by Gunther Schuller, Limón draws from the archetypal power struggle between Judas and Jesus.

Music by Chopin, performed live, accompanies Limón's sparkling "Mazurkas," premiered August 15, 1958 at the American Dance Festival. Originally presented under the title "DANCES (in honor of Poznan, Wroclaw, Katowice and Warszawa)", the suite of dances was created by the choreographer as a tribute to the heroic spirit of the Polish people.

"Orfeo," one of Limón's final works, premiered in October 1972 at the Anta Theater in NYC. Set to Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 95, #11, the work is a lyric paean to love and desire, to loss and death. www.limon.org





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You