Limon Continues 75th Anniversary Season at The Joyce

After an exciting opening night on Tuesday April 19th, the LIMON DANCE COMPANY continues a 2-week, 75th Anniversary run at The Joyce through May 1st.

The program for Week One, tonight through Sunday matinee, opens with:

Air for the G String (1928) by Doris Humphrey, Jose Limon's mentor. Set to Bach's serenely soaring music, this quintet reflects the music's sustained spiritual mood, inspired by Humphrey's love for the beauty of the music. The flowing movement and reverential gestures suggest an inner exaltation.

Psalm (1967) by Limon. Psalm takes as its point of departure the premise that 'according to ancient Jewish belief, all the sorrows of the world rest upon 36 men.' In translating this into dance terms the 36 men have been reduced to one, a striking figure of virtuosity and nobility. Music by Eugene Lester.

Chaconne (1942) by Limon. The Chaconne as a dance form originated in Mexico during the Spanish occupation. Bach employed the strict music form of the Chaconne but enriched it with powerful emotional implications. Limon has tried to capture in his dance both the formal austerity and the profound feeling of the music.

Only One Will Rise, World Premiere by Olivier Tarpaga, music by Tarpaga and Tim Motzer, performed live by Motzer, Daniel Johnson, and Saidou Sangare. A native of Burkina Faso in West Africa, Tarpaga, like Limon, grew up in a musical family during a revolution. Here he celebrates the spirit and resilience of people everywhere who survived the ravages of civil war and conflict.

Schedule for Week One:

Wednesday April 20 at 7:30 PM (followed by Curtain Chat)

Thursday/Friday/Saturday, April 21, 22, 23 at 8 PM

Saturday & Sunday, April 23 & 24 at 2 PM

Week Two Program: (April 26-May 1)

Danzas Mexicanas (1939) A lost work by Limon, with reconstruction and reimagination by Artistic Director Dante Puleio in collaboration with the dancers.

Waldstein Sonata (1971) Limon's last work, reconstructed and completed by Daniel Lewis in 1975.

Migrant Mother, World Premiere by Raul Tamez, the first Mexican choreographer to create a work on the Company since Limon.

www.limon.nyc