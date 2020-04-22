Kinesis Project Dance Theatre To Host #DanceEverywhereDay

Kinesis Project dance theatre is hosting a full day of dance classes and guided movement experiences over Zoom on April 24, 2020, beginning at 10am ET.

A virtual event, #DanceEverywhereDay will feature sessions from ten Kinesis Project company members with something for everyone, including yoga, contemporary forms, improvisation, and more, with options for both dancers and non-dancers alike. Take all ten classes for $15, or just one for $3, two for $5, or five for $10. All proceeds go to the Kinesis Project dance teachers. If you miss a class, or need to come back to it later, ALL classes will be recorded and available for a full week afterward. This means you can take class once, twice, or twelve times. To register and get more information, visit www.kinesisproject.com/danceverywhere-day.

#DanceEverywhereDay is a day where everyone can find a dance, and everyone at Kinesis Project can offer one. From everywhere we are to anywhere you are, join the team in a fabulous day of dance. We hope this helps you keep your body and mind moving while you are home. We hope this helps you feel freedom beyond walls, screens, and cities. Moving with everyone, everywhere.

Therese Ronco - Yoga, 10:00am-10:40am ET / 7:00am-7:40am PT

Level: Open - This class is open to anybody who has any sort of physical practice at all! Not recommended for someone who has never done any sort of physical practice before, just because I won't be in the space to help keep your body safe, but if you've ever done yoga, dance, pilates, martial arts, etc., please join!

This morning yoga class is all about feeling good! I will be sharing the morning movements I have been exploring in my daily practice since quarantine has begun. We will begin with breathwork, and then move through a flow designed to ground the spirit and open the body. There will be heart openers, spinal twists, and time to set an intention for yourself for your day. We will focus on alignment, and using the breath to connect with our bodies, minds, and souls and open up the space to listen to your own being.

Nicole Truzzi - Guided Improvisation, 11:00am-11:40am ET / 8:00am-8:40am PT

Level: Open

This class is a guided improvisation influenced by the meditative practice of body scans. I want to provide a safe space to move non-judgmentally, informed by the body's natural impulses and breath.

Kimberly Holloway - Contemporary Warm-Up, 12:00pm-12:40pm ET/ 9:00am-9:40am PT

Level: Intermediate/advanced

Kim's warm up class will seek to slowly wake up our homebound bodies. We will alternate between improvisational play and more classic technique, using it's clarity and structure to care for ourselves. We begin slowly awakening sensation and awareness, taking the time to map our body and its needs. As we build heat, we open the body and find articulation of the spine and limbs. Hopefully we will leave awake and energized through the whole connected body.

Claudia-Lynn Rightmire - Contemporary Forms, 1:00pm-1:40pm ET / 10:00am-10:40am PT

Level: Advanced/intermediate

About Class: We're going to move and we're not going to stop moving. Forty minutes of play in the soft, wild, articulate, and full-bodied.

Sumaya Mulla-Carrillo - Pilates Mat, 2:00pm-2:40pm ET / 11:00am-11:40am PT

Level: Open/All Levels

About Class: Sumaya will teach a sequential Pilates mat class, with a focus on deep core stabilization and refreshing, full body movement. Modifications for all levels and injury will be offered. Her class focuses on moving with efficiency, using functional anatomy to create ease, strength, stability, and alignment.

Robert Moore - Contemporary Forms, 3:00pm-3:40pm ET / 12:00pm-12:40pm PT

Level: Open/Intermediate

Robert will be guiding you through a warm-up based on the fundamentals of the Horton technique that focus on strength, stability, and alignment and then move on to an exploration of the spine focused on fluidity, curves, and momentum.

Margaret Behm - BrainDance Warm-Up, 4:00pm-4:40pm ET / 1:00pm-1:40pm PT

Level: Open/All Levels

Developed by dance educator and author Anne Green Gilbert, the BrainDance is a full body and brain warm-up that replicates the neurodevelopmental patterns we move through in the first year of life. By reviewing these patterns that help develop our sensory-motor systems, we can reorganize our central nervous systems to increase energy, reduce stress, and prepare ourselves to dance, work, perform, take breaks from screen time, etc. We will explore the BrainDance patterns as a warm-up for ourselves, and also learn about the patterns and possibilities so we can leave class with tools for you to share this full body and brain with your families, students, co-workers, anyone. While much of life has moved online during our current global crisis, the BrainDance is a crucial way to keep us engaged, strong, and happy! This class is accessible to all ages and abilities. For more reading on the BrainDance, visit The Creative Dance Center in Seattle's website here.

Jiemin Yang - Motions in the Jungle, 5:00pm-5:40pm ET / 2:00pm-2:40pm PT

Level: Open to anyone with dance experience.

This is a share of animalistic quality movements that involve articulate motions on the hands, feet, pelvis and spine while playing with time and accent to explore different possible qualities.

Hendri Walujo - Kinesis Rep + Creative Collaboration, 6:00pm-6:40pm ET / 3:00pm-3:40pm PT

Level: Open to anyone with dance experience.

About Class: Learn a fun phrase or two from Kinesis Project movement library so we can all dance it outside when this is all over. We'll start with a simple quick warmup to get you ready to learn.

For the curious dancers in all of us. Co-taught with Melissa

Melissa Riker - Creative Conversation, 7:00pm-7:40pm ET / 4:00pm-4:40pm PT

About: After a day of dancing and sharing, let's come together wrap up and talk about creativity for a short while.

Melissa Riker is Artistic Director and Choreographer of Kinesis Project dance theatre. She is a New York City dancer and choreographer who emerged as a strong performance and creative voice as the NYC dance and circus worlds combined during the 90s. Riker's dances and aesthetic layer her training as a classical dancer, martial artist, theatre choreographer and aerial performer. She creates dances on site - and in context. Riker invents large-scale outdoor performances and spontaneous moments of dance for individuals and corporate clients. Audiences and critics have called Riker's work "a Marx Brothers' routine with soul," "A movable feast." And from The New York Times,her choreography is: "comically acrobatic, gracefully classical, visually arresting."

Kinesis Project is a dance organization that produces dance concerts, facilitates educational programs and creates site-specific performances with diverse communities. A company at the forefront of the international discussion of placemaking, art engagement and the cultural imperative of art in public space, Kinesis Project dance theatre invents large scale, space-changing, breath-taking experiences.





