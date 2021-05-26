Kinesis Project Dance Theatre Announces #DanceEverywhere Open Class And Open Rehearsal

Kinesis Project dance theatre has announced #DanceEverywhere on Thursday, May 27 at 11th Street between Second & Third Avenues. #DanceEverywhere is an open company class on the street, from 10am-12pm for ages 18+ followed by a peek into their large-scale creation process with observed rehearsal from 12:30-3:00pm. The choreographer will host a short conversation after rehearsal at 3pm. Come for class, stay to witness rehearsal; be a part of the conversation. Entry for class is on a sliding scale of $5 and up. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kinesis-project-danceeverywhere-classes-and-open-rehearsal-on-11th-st-tickets-155961293427.

The rehearsal segment is open to the audience's timeline; join Kinesis Project as they create - using the street as their studio - for the beginning, middle or end of rehearsal - or for a mix of all three. NYC Covid Safety Protocols will be in effect, including masks, distance, and sanitizer.

This event is part of the Open Culture NYC program.

Dancers who will also be teaching include Therese Ronco, Nicole Truzzi, David L. Parker, and Claudia-Lynn Rightmire.

Melissa Riker is Artistic Director and Choreographer of Kinesis Project dance theatre. She is a New York City dancer and choreographer who emerged as a strong performance and creative voice as the NYC dance and circus worlds combined during the 90s. Riker's dances and aesthetic layer her training as a classical dancer, martial artist, theatre choreographer and aerial performer. She creates dances on site - and in context. Riker invents large-scale out-door performances and spontaneous moments of dance for individuals and corporate clients. Audiences and critics have called Riker's work "a Marx Brothers' routine with soul," "A movable feast." And from The New York Times, her choreography is: "comically acrobatic, gracefully classical, visually arresting."

Kinesis Project is a dance organization that creates dance as public art, facilitates educational programs and produces site-specific performances with diverse communities. A company at the forefront of the international discussion of placemaking, art engagement and the cultural imperative of art in public space, Kinesis Project dance theatre invents large scale, space-changing, breath-taking experiences.

In 2020 Riker kept Kinesis Project working and creating consistently on both coasts thanks in part to COVID Relief Grants from Dance/NYC, the Indie Theatre Fund and generous donors.

The company live-streamed multiple performances from Riverside Park South presented by Summer on the Hudson and has continued creating and developing Search(Light) on both coasts