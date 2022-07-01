Jupiter's Paris Ballet Expands Pre-Professional Trainee Program For Young Dancers

The founder and director of Jupiter's Paris Ballet and Dance has announced a one-of-its-kind trainee program for young dancers from across the world.



Helmed by former international ballet star Jean-Hugues Feray, Paris Ballet America is a pre-professional trainee program that will train elite young dancers for professional dance careers. The competitive, audition-only program will accept students from across the world and serve dancers 14 and up. Junior trainees must be homeschooled and/or enrolled in Florida Virtual School, and students younger than 14 may be considered based on technical and artistic level. Dancers 18-20 are welcome while searching for their first professional contract.



"We are so proud to offer young dancers the chance to train rigorously as they gain the technique and performance experience necessary to pursue successful careers in the ballet world," Feray said. "My goal with Paris Ballet America is to create a program that will draw dancers from across the state, the U.S. and the globe to launch their careers right here in Palm Beach County."



By catering to young dancers who are in the earliest stages of their careers, the trainee program will fill a much-needed void for talented teen dancers who could otherwise easily lose momentum.



"For our junior trainees, Paris Ballet America will provide a structure in which students can continue their studies while completing their dance training," Feray said. "For our pre-professional students, the program will provide focused ballet training for those who have graduated from high school and are still working toward landing their first jobs with professional ballet companies. We are happy to provide that bridge between training and employment."



As a 501(c)3 not-for-profit charitable organization, scholarships are available - with a goal of finding talent and giving out as many scholarships as possible for students who otherwise may not be able to afford it. Private auditions are taking place all summer, and video auditions will be accepted for non-local students.



The inspiration for Paris Ballet America grew out of Paris Ballet Conservatory, an accelerated training program that has served career-minded local homeschooled dancers since 2015. By broadening the focus to a pre-professional company and inviting international students to audition, students will have enhanced performance options and a more complete framework with which to launch their careers. The company's members will dance in Paris Ballet's performances throughout the year, in addition to further advanced training opportunities with the school's faculty. With an emphasis on ballet, trainee students will spend at least 20 hours per week training in addition to performance rehearsals.



A native of France and former principal dancer with many international companies (including the original Ballet Florida and National Ballet de Marseille), Feray's connections globally will serve as a keystone for the trainee program, helping students find contracts in Europe and bringing opportunities locally for students to work with international guest teachers.



Paris Ballet and Dance will be the official school for Paris Ballet America. The school will continue to offer its lauded schedule of after school, evening and weekend classes, with its full season of performances each year at the Eissey Campus Theatre and the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts that will remain unchanged.



Paris Ballet America's 2022-23 classes will begin on September 12 at Paris Ballet and Dance in Jupiter. Tax-deductible donations for scholarships are also always welcomed. To schedule an audition for more information, call (561) 308-8377 or email parisballetnotices@gmail.com.