Joffrey Ballet Will Stream BOLERO, its First Online Dance Performance

The event takes place on February 26, 2021.

Feb. 6, 2021  
Joffrey Ballet will stream Bolero, in its first performance since the pandemic began.

The company's first foray into online streaming dance, Bolero comes exactly a year after the opening of The Times Are Racing in February 2020 at the Auditorium Theatre. Choreographed by Joffrey artist Yoshihisa Arai, Boléro is a 16-minute work named after, and inspired by, the popular 1928 orchestral piece by French composer Maurice Ravel.

The premiere will be filmed at the Gerald Arpino Black Box Theatre at Joffrey Tower and streamed for free, one night only. Dancer Anais Bueno will lead a performance by 15 members of the company.

Learn more at https://joffrey.org/.


