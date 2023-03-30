Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

J Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA

Performances take place on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

Mar. 30, 2023  

J Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA

J CHEN PROJECT world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS opens tonight! Directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, the production runs through March 31 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.

J CHEN PROJECT presents an immersive evening of dance that reimagines the past, present, and future through an Asian American cultural lens. Take a journey through the spaces of the Museum of Chinese in America and explore different worlds filled with AAPI stories of strength, resilience, and resistance in the face of ongoing challenges and discrimination. AAPI HEROES aims to educate, raise awareness, and inspire audiences to stand in solidarity and take action to address and combat these issues while also honoring the rich fruits of AAPI history.

The evening will include new works inspired by two iconic Asian American figures who have significantly impacted American culture and society: Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The performances will pay tribute to the enduring influence of Bruce Lee's martial arts and philosophy, and the trailblazing career of Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star.

J CHEN PROJECT's Artistic Director Jessica Chen states, "Rooted in my own ancestral history, I use dance as a vehicle to challenge audiences to examine the systemic ways society marginalizes the AAPI community and to make a direct impact on it. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the invisibility and lack of representation of the AAPI community in mainstream media and society. I see the body as a political vessel and use dance to spark conversation within the community and generate action that disrupts and dismantles hierarchy, and hopefully, ignite societal change."

Dancers include Carl Ponce Cubero, Sumire Ishige, Maya Lam, Chieh Hsiung, Fang-Ting Yeh, Tsubasa Nishioka, Cameron Surh and Fiona Tsang. Featuring actor Joy Chen and guest artist SuperKnova (https://open.spotify.com/artist/7om8BpNIYHtacdW2rDVHuD).

The production team includes Jennifer Fok (Lighting Design), PaprTape (Composer & Sound Design), Lui Konno, Erica Johnston and Keiko Voltaire (Costume Design), Beau Banks (Production Stage Manager) and Neysha Merced (Artistic Assistant).

Performances take place on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Running time is one hour. Tickets are $35. Patron tickets are $70, which includes a tax-deductible donation to JCP's Patron Ticket Program and provides a complimentary ticket for an underprivileged child to come to see the performance. Purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233820®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fjchenproject.ticketleap.com%2Faapi-heroes-myths-and-legends?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

J CHEN PROJECT (JCP) is a 501c3 nonprofit contemporary dance company based in New York City. Their mission is to create dance works that deconstruct identity, cultural diversity, and belonging, and to promote radical, equitable access to the arts. As a female POC-led organization, JCP aims to create more opportunities for marginalized communities to participate in the arts and expand their capacity for imagination through artistic expression. They use their dance works, community-centered projects, and educational outreach to inspire change, use culture to build connections, and create a lasting impact on our communities. For info visit https://www.jchenproject.com.




SACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John Photo
SACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John The Divine
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine  presents ALESSANDRA BELLONI with I GIULLARI DI PIAZZA (Artists in Residence) in a special concert SACRED DRUMMING & CHANTS FOR SEVEN BLACK MADONNAS featuring ceremonial dances from Italy and Brazil, based on Alessandra Belloni's book Healing Journeys with the Black Madonna.
DanceHouse Presents North American Premiere Of Dada Masilos THE SACRIFICE Photo
DanceHouse Presents North American Premiere Of Dada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE
DanceHouse presents the exhilarating North American premiere of Dada Masilo's The Sacrifice, on stage May 5 and 6, 2023 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse.
American Repertory Ballet Returns To McCarter Theatre On April 1 Photo
American Repertory Ballet Returns To McCarter Theatre On April 1
Fresh from its first NYC engagement under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, American Repertory Ballet returns to Princeton's McCarter Theatre Center with its popular and dynamic triple bill, Movin' + Groovin' on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m.
New York City Center and Flamenco Festival 2023 Present ALMA by Sara Baras Photo
New York City Center and Flamenco Festival 2023 Present 'ALMA' by Sara Baras
To fill all 2,257 seats at New York City Center with infectious joy seems like a hard task to execute, but not for Sara Baras in her evening-length work 'ALMA,' presented by Flamenco Festival 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


J Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCAJ Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA
March 30, 2023

J CHEN PROJECT world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS opens tonight! Directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, the production runs through March 31 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.
SACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John The DivineSACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John The Divine
March 29, 2023

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine  presents ALESSANDRA BELLONI with I GIULLARI DI PIAZZA (Artists in Residence) in a special concert SACRED DRUMMING & CHANTS FOR SEVEN BLACK MADONNAS featuring ceremonial dances from Italy and Brazil, based on Alessandra Belloni's book Healing Journeys with the Black Madonna.
American Repertory Ballet Returns To McCarter Theatre On April 1American Repertory Ballet Returns To McCarter Theatre On April 1
March 28, 2023

Fresh from its first NYC engagement under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, American Repertory Ballet returns to Princeton's McCarter Theatre Center with its popular and dynamic triple bill, Movin' + Groovin' on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m.
West Coast Premiere Of Ashwini Ramaswamy's LET THE CROWS COME to Open at BroadStageWest Coast Premiere Of Ashwini Ramaswamy's LET THE CROWS COME to Open at BroadStage
March 27, 2023

Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season continues with Choreographic Associate Ashwini Ramaswamy's Let the Crows Come, presented on April 7 & 8, 2023 at 7:30pm at BroadStage.
92NY Harkness Dance Center Reveals Future Dance Festival '23 Finalists92NY Harkness Dance Center Reveals Future Dance Festival '23 Finalists
March 27, 2023

The 92nd Street Y, New York announced 21 finalists for Future Dance Festival '23.
share