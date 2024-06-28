Julianne and Derek Hough to Launch Ballroom Dance Convention and Competition Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance One Holdings is launching an exclusive partnership with Julianne and Derek Hough to create the premier global ballroom dance convention and competition tour.

The tour will feature multi-genre, international Ballroom Latin dance, including Rumba, Cha-Cha, Samba, Paso Doble and Jive, with events offering innovative dance training and competition programs to be led by the most experienced dancers and choreographers.

Julianne and Derek Hough will help curate the finest faculty, technical and commercial workshops, and elite competitions for the next generation of dancers worldwide. The tour is expected to hit major markets across the United States in 2025, including Los Angeles, Miami Beach and Dallas, before expanding to international markets in 2026.

The name and official dates of the tour will be revealed later this year. Julianne and Derek Hough will be available at the following events to discuss the new venture:

The Dance Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada (June 29, 2024)

World Dance Pageant in Secaucus, New Jersey (July 29, 2024)

Commentary

Julianne Hough: “I am so ecstatic we are partnering with DanceOne on bringing this next generation of dance to the forefront. This new convention and competition tour will help bring ballroom dancing to so many others around the world. We’re excited to change the face of dance, creating an inventive new set of programs for dancers and those who are new to dance. Creating an outlet for such creative expression is a passion I hold very close to my heart, and I am so thrilled to be partnered with DanceOne on this mission. Together, we have the opportunity to combine our collective experiences and capabilities for the benefit of dancers worldwide.”

Derek Hough: “I am beyond excited to partner with DanceOne in creating a brand-new convention and competition event. Our mission is to ignite the passion of the next generation of dancers, offering those exploring this vibrant genre the opportunity to learn, compete and excel in their passion for dance. We are committed to providing access to the finest coaches and teachers, both technically and commercially. With our team, we hope to inspire, elevate, and help progress the future of dance!”

About Julianne and Derek Hough

Julianne and Derek Hough are Emmy-Award winning choreographers, dancers and entertainers, both of whom are among the most celebrated dance ambassadors in the world. Among the most prominent cast members of Dancing With The Stars, where they helped bring the celebration of dance to millions, Julianne and Derek are the ideal representatives of what will be one of the world’s most exciting new dance competition tours.

Julianne Hough is an actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, Emmy Award-winning choreographer, host and judge. She has an extensive filmography, including FOOTLOOSE, ROCK OF AGES, SAFE HAVEN and many more. She is a celebrated singer and the winner of several Academy of Country Music Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Female Vocalist. She is also an entrepreneur behind numerous ventures, including the holistic wellness modality Kinrgy.

As a four-time Emmy Award winner and 13-time nominee, Derek Hough holds the record for most choreography nominations in Television Academy history. Derek has also appeared in numerous films, television, and stage projects as an actor. Hough was part of the judging panel for World of Dance and in 2020 he rejoined the hit ABC series Dancing With The Stars as a judge and remains the only six-time champion in franchise history as a competitor. He created, produced and starred in one of the most successful live dance shows to tour North America and headlined a solo residency in Las Vegas. Prior to his work on stage and screen, Hough competed in the Junior and Youth Divisions worldwide in Latin American Dance and earned the title of Under 21 World Latin American Champion. Hough is also a New York Times Best-Selling Author of Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion.

Comments