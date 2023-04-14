Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Speaker Series Monday Lunch

The event is on May 1, 2023 from 11:30am-1:00pm. 

Apr. 14, 2023  
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Speaker Series Monday Lunch

Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Everyday is Different, an interdisciplinary presentation of dance, music, and film that will take place at The Ebell of Los Angeles on May 1, 2023 from 11:30am-1:00pm.

The speaker series will include a live performance featuring dancer Nadia Maryam and musician Jeonghyeon Joo, a premiere screening of HDD's 2022 dance highlights film, and a talkback discussion with Heidi Duckler highlighting Duckler's creative process and HDD's values of community, inclusivity, and spatial justice.

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of artistry and fun in celebration of the success and power of women in Los Angeles.

This event is made possible by support from The Ebell of LA.

Initially founded in 1985, HDD is a pioneer in producing interdisciplinary performances. The company develops and rehearses each multi-sensory experience in the site where the work is performed. HDD advances social equity in under-resourced communities by providing opportunities for audience members and students to interact with meaningful spaces, both public and private, that they may not otherwise have access to.

These innovative experiences allow participants to view these places, and their communities, in new and interesting ways. Over the past 35 years, HDD's Artistic Director, Heidi Duckler, has created over 400 original works locally, nationally and internationally, including in many LA neighborhoods such as: Downtown LA (the Historic Core, Arts District, Produce District and Fashion District), Boyle Heights, Koreatown, Studio City, Van Nuys, Hollywood, Venice, San Pedro and South LA. Duckler's work has been internationally recognized in Hong Kong (Hong Kong Urban Arts Festival 2007), Russia (Link Vostok International East-West Arts Exchange 2010), Montreal (Transatlantique Quartier 2013), Germany (Tanzmesse, 2014 and 2018), Australia (Brisbane Festival 2014), Cuba (Ciudad en Movimiento 2016) and Chile (Puerto de Ideas 2018). This year HDD was awarded grants for upcoming performances and arts education initiatives including; LA County Department of Arts and Culture, City of LA Department of Cultural Affairs, New Music/USA, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, City of Ojai, City of West Hollywood and Culver City, Green Foundation, Jerry Kohl, Olga Garay-English, California Community Foundation - Arts Recovery, GROW Annenberg Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. HDD produces over 25 original productions each year, and thousands of diverse residents are served annually.




VIDEO: NYC Ballet Releases New Version Of Jerome Robbins AFTERNOON OF A FAUN Photo
VIDEO: NYC Ballet Releases New Version Of Jerome Robbins' AFTERNOON OF A FAUN
Glimpse into a world where the studio is the stage, where practice becomes performance and viewer acts as mirror: the world of Jerome Robbins' 1953 masterwork, Afternoon of a Faun.
Review: MOVEMENT AT THE STILL POINT: AN EVENING OF DANCE at The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: MOVEMENT AT THE STILL POINT: AN EVENING OF DANCE at The Joyce Theater
World-renowned photographer Mark Mann threw an incredible party Monday night. Held at the historic Joyce Theater, Movement at the Still Point: An Evening of Dance celebrated Mann's new dance photography book with a night of enchanting performances. Ranging in styles from ballet to modern to Broadway to vogueing, it was a night that won't soon be forgotten.
Alvin Ailey to Return to BAM for First Time in More Than a Decade With Two Programs Photo
Alvin Ailey to Return to BAM for First Time in More Than a Decade With Two Programs
The iconic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will bring its passionate energy and dazzling technique back to BAM for the first time since 2010 with two exuberant programs of recent works, and classic audience favorites.
Accent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and Outreach Photo
Accent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and Outreach
​​​​​​​Accent Dance NYC, a non-profit organization that promotes multiculturalism and community through dance education and concert performance, has announced the appointment of Kim Johnson as the new Director of Educational Programming and Outreach.

More Hot Stories For You


Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Speaker Series Monday LunchHeidi Duckler Dance Presents Speaker Series Monday Lunch
April 14, 2023

Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Everyday is Different, an interdisciplinary presentation of dance, music, and film that will take place at The Ebell of Los Angeles on May 1, 2023 from 11:30am-1:00pm. 
Ariel Rivka Dance Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Movement, Film, Text, and Live MusicAriel Rivka Dance Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Movement, Film, Text, and Live Music
April 14, 2023

NYU Tisch will present Ariel Rivka Dance's 15th Anniversary Season at the Jack Crystal Theater, May 31-June 2, 2023.
Accent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and OutreachAccent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and Outreach
April 11, 2023

​​​​​​​Accent Dance NYC, a non-profit organization that promotes multiculturalism and community through dance education and concert performance, has announced the appointment of Kim Johnson as the new Director of Educational Programming and Outreach.
Julie Karn Joins Brian Friedman CompanyJulie Karn Joins Brian Friedman Company
April 6, 2023

Acclaimed Canadian dancer Julie Karn has joined famed choreographer Brian Friedman's Faux Riche Entertainment which will be touring in the United States and Canada this fall as part of the RADIX Dance Convention, a dance competition for ages 5 and over. 
ABT JKO School Will Perform At NYU Skirball In MayABT JKO School Will Perform At NYU Skirball In May
April 4, 2023

American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School will take to the stage at NYU Skirball in New York City on Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 PM.
share