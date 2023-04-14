Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Speaker Series Monday Lunch

Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Everyday is Different, an interdisciplinary presentation of dance, music, and film that will take place at The Ebell of Los Angeles on May 1, 2023 from 11:30am-1:00pm.

The speaker series will include a live performance featuring dancer Nadia Maryam and musician Jeonghyeon Joo, a premiere screening of HDD's 2022 dance highlights film, and a talkback discussion with Heidi Duckler highlighting Duckler's creative process and HDD's values of community, inclusivity, and spatial justice.

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of artistry and fun in celebration of the success and power of women in Los Angeles.

This event is made possible by support from The Ebell of LA.

Initially founded in 1985, HDD is a pioneer in producing interdisciplinary performances. The company develops and rehearses each multi-sensory experience in the site where the work is performed. HDD advances social equity in under-resourced communities by providing opportunities for audience members and students to interact with meaningful spaces, both public and private, that they may not otherwise have access to.

These innovative experiences allow participants to view these places, and their communities, in new and interesting ways. Over the past 35 years, HDD's Artistic Director, Heidi Duckler, has created over 400 original works locally, nationally and internationally, including in many LA neighborhoods such as: Downtown LA (the Historic Core, Arts District, Produce District and Fashion District), Boyle Heights, Koreatown, Studio City, Van Nuys, Hollywood, Venice, San Pedro and South LA. Duckler's work has been internationally recognized in Hong Kong (Hong Kong Urban Arts Festival 2007), Russia (Link Vostok International East-West Arts Exchange 2010), Montreal (Transatlantique Quartier 2013), Germany (Tanzmesse, 2014 and 2018), Australia (Brisbane Festival 2014), Cuba (Ciudad en Movimiento 2016) and Chile (Puerto de Ideas 2018). This year HDD was awarded grants for upcoming performances and arts education initiatives including; LA County Department of Arts and Culture, City of LA Department of Cultural Affairs, New Music/USA, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, City of Ojai, City of West Hollywood and Culver City, Green Foundation, Jerry Kohl, Olga Garay-English, California Community Foundation - Arts Recovery, GROW Annenberg Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. HDD produces over 25 original productions each year, and thousands of diverse residents are served annually.