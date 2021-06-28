Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance presents HONEST PURPOSE, a series of performances at the Culver Steps on Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9.

The piece features Heidi Duckler Dance dancers accompanied by a live four-piece band led by Dwight Trible. HONEST PURPOSE is an exploration of private and public space as well as a celebration of the reopening of the city and the joyful reemergence of the community into this space after a period of isolation.

The Culver Steps are a new addition to the city, but will quickly become a LA landmark. Scheduled to open in 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic, the Culver Steps is a cultural hub that encapsulates the spirit of the community. HDD is honored to perform Honest Purpose at this special location, the first performance to ever grace the steps!

The piece is symbolic of increasing accessibility and inclusion coming out of the pandemic as all stages of the performance will be open to the public. Passersby will be encouraged to watch the development of the project from rehearsal through the public performances on July 8th and 9th. Each day will have two performances: the first show will begin at 8pm and the second will start at 9pm. Each show is a 40 minute set. In addition to attending the performances, audience members are encouraged to explore Culver City and to visit and dine at the local businesses surrounding the central steps. Grab dinner before or after the show, do some summer shopping, and partake in live performance once again!

Learn more at: http://honestpurpose.eventbrite.com/.