'Health At Hand' – NHS & Care Workers Supported By Scottish Ballet With A Unique Set Of Moves

Scottish Ballet is collaborating with NHS Scotland to create and deliver a fortnightly package of movement exercises for on-duty staff within the NHS and Social Care system.

Following a successful pilot, Scottish Ballet announces Health at Hand - a programme of breathe and movement sessions that have been created to address physical and mental health, and help alleviate some of the impacts from working during long periods.

Created in consultation with the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland, Scottish Ballet's Engagement Team are set to film a package of three video sessions every two weeks, offering exercises that are tailored to warm the body at the start of a shift, create physical and mental balance during breaks, and release stress that the body contains at the end of shifts.

Designed for individual participants or small groups, the dance and movement sessions are available via Scottish Ballet's YouTube channel, bringing the benefits of dance to those working across services.

Additionally, the Engagement Team will be offering a stand-alone 20 minute resource for those currently experiencing trauma based on their knowledge and expertise of working with the care and prison system.

Scottish Ballet's Health at Hand will formulate part of the organisation's SB Health strand and follows the success of adapting the current dance health classes; moving each of the company's classes online to engage with communities across Scotland and reaching weekly views of up to 65,000.

Talking about the initiative, CEO/Artistic Director of Scottish Ballet, Christopher Hampson, said: 'At Scottish Ballet, dance is our primary way of connecting with communities. We are committed to sharing our work beyond the stage, and proud to be collaborating with the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland to bring the benefits of movement to support front line-workers at this time.'

Catherine Cassidy, Director of Engagement at Scottish Ballet, said:

'We are dedicated to sharing the work of our SB Health team, using the experience and knowledge from the dance health field, to help staff working across the NHS and Social Care system. Working in partnership with the Scottish Government, NHS Scotland and Social Care Wellbeing Champions, we are confident that these bespoke resources will benefit people working across services; alleviating stress on the body and mind.'



Mental Health Minister, Clare Haughey, said: "I am really pleased that Scottish Ballet has partnered with NHS Scotland to offer practical ways for health and social care workers to support their mental health and wellbeing through exercise and movement. These online classes will help people stay active and complements the Scottish Government's Clear Your Head campaign"



For more information, please visit:

www.scottishballet.co.uk/healthathand.

