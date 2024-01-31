Gran Kyiv Ballet's GISELLE to be Presented at Kings Theatre in March

Grand Kyiv Ballet will present the highly anticipated performance of the timeless ballet masterpiece, GISELLE at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7pm. This extraordinary production will showcase the mesmerizing talents of the Grand Kyiv Ballet Principal dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov, both hailing from the National Opera of Ukraine. In addition to their masterful performances, the principal dancers offer an incredible backstory of resilience. Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289414®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fgiselle%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

GISELLE has stood the test of time, captivating global audiences for more than 180 years. Recognized as one of the greatest dramatic love stories ever told, the ballet recounts the tale of Giselle and the Willis, young unmarried girls betrayed by their lovers who meet their untimely demise. Overwhelmed by sorrow and anger, they transform into the malevolent Willis, seeking retribution and settling scores.

ABOUT PRINCIPAL DANCERS KATERYNA KUKHAR AND OLEKSANDR STOIANOV

Theirs is an incredible story of resilience and inspiration. Principal Dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov, who now call Seattle their temporary home due to the conflict in Ukraine, were continents away when the war erupted. Kateryna was in Berlin with her students from the Kyiv State Ballet College, where they achieved remarkable success, winning 6 medals for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Oleksandr was in France, preparing for their final performance in Menton. Just prior, they rehearsed "Giselle" together, a poignant moment amidst the turmoil unfolding back home. Originally planning to return to Kyiv, their lives were upended when they received news at 5 am of the war's outbreak and bombings.

This resilient couple, parents to two children, undertook extraordinary efforts, with the help of friends and family, and worked tirelessly to evacuate their children from Ukraine. Regrettably, not all their relatives could be relocated to a fully secure location, as Kateryna's parents bravely chose to remain in Kyiv, demonstrating unwavering strength in the face of adversity.

In a commitment to cultural preservation, Grand Kyiv Ballet is proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from this event will be directed towards the renovation efforts of the Kyiv State Choreographic College. By attending the performance, audiences not only bear witness to a captivating ballet but also contribute to the preservation and enhancement of this esteemed institution which has nurtured generations of exceptionally talented dancers. For more information on Grand Kyiv Ballet, visit Grand Kyiv Ballet

ABOUT THE GRAND KYIV BALLET

The Grand Kyiv Ballet, consisting of 35 exceptionally talented dancers from Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa, has been on a global tour, using their art to express deep emotions and concerns arising from recent events in Ukraine.

Despite the challenges, the artists continue to captivate audiences worldwide, having performed at prestigious venues such as the Opera National de Paris, Bunka Kaikan in Tokyo, and the National Opera in Oslo. Their performances attract royal families, politicians, and celebrities, serving as a powerful testament to the universal language of art. While artists from other nations have joined their troupe, the essence of the Grand Kyiv Ballet remains rooted in the spirit and resilience of Ukrainian artists.

About Kings Theatre:

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com