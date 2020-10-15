Google Arts & Culture Presents 50 Years Of Ballet Hispánico as Part of Latino Cultures In The U.S Exhibit

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been an oasis of diversity and inclusion for 50 years.

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's leading Latino dance organization since 1970 and recognized this year as one of America's Cultural Treasures, collaborated with Google Arts & Culture as part of the Latino Cultures in the U.S Exhibit. Online visitors can discover Ballet Hispánico's new exhibit, featuring more than 150 images and seven visual stories on the mission and history of the company and its growth, impact and community service over the past five decades, as well as the ways that it nurtures Latinx voices, explores new artistic platforms and educates the next generation of dancers. Visit https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/ballet-hisp%C3%A1nico to explore the rich fifty-year legacy of Ballet Hispánico.

The interactive stories include:

Ballet Hispánico Part I: History and Mission

Ballet Hispánico Part II: Nurturing Latinx Voices

Ballet Hispánico Part III: Going Virtual

The Legacy of the Repertory - Innovative, Diverse, Powerful

Ballet Hispánico's Education Programs

New Beginnings: Artistic Director & CEO, Eduardo Vilaro

Ballet Hispánico Dancers

About Google Arts & Culture:

Google Arts & Culture puts the treasures, stories and knowledge of over 2,000 cultural institutions from 80 countries at your fingertips. If Google's mission is to make the world's information more accessible, then Arts & Culture's mission is to make the world's culture accessible to anyone, anywhere. It's your doorway to explore art, history, and wonders of the world. Discover stories about cultural heritage ranging from Van Gogh's bedroom paintings, Puerto Rico's heritage, Sports in Australia or the women's right movement to ancient Maya temples, Japanese Food and Indian Railways.

About Ballet Hispánico:

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been an oasis of diversity and inclusion for 50 years. Over the past five decades, Ballet Hispánico's mission-driven ethos has been a catalyst of change for communities throughout our nation. By bringing the richness of the Latinx culture to the forefront of performance, education, and social advocacy, Ballet Hispánico is one of America's Cultural Treasures. The organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the Company whose artistic vision responds to the need for social equity, cultural identity, and quality arts education for all. Ballet Hispánico has been, and will continue to be, a beacon for diversity. The art we create explores and celebrates the culture without the trappings of stereotypes. We foster the pursuit of art as a way of providing transformation through the exploration of the human condition. Our art often defies gravity, acting as a frontline against cultural division by releasing preconceived notions of culture and instead offering our audiences new perspectives.

