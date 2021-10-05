Fred Astaire Dance Studios, Laguna Hills Holds Grand Opening This Month

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Laguna Hills is holding a Grand Opening celebration on October 29, 2021, at 6 pm at 27001 Moulton Parkway a208, Laguna Hills, CA 92656. The studio, which opened in July, has been full to a safe capacity with youth and adult programs - from wedding dance instruction, showcases, and competitions, to a focus on physical and emotional wellbeing - dancers and dance enthusiasts can join talented, professional dance instructors for a wide range of offerings.

Owner and instructor Briana Suakjian has dreamed of opening a studio for as long as she has been dancing professionally, for over 20 years. After marrying her long-time dance partner Kris, that dream became a reality.



The Suakjians said, "We wanted to open a studio that would serve everyone in the community from children to adults as well as young professionals. FADS (short for Fred Astaire Dance Studios) is a place where everyone can feel comfortable - whether learning simple social dances, creating alternatives to a normal workout routine, or studying with top-notch instructors and coaches to compete. Dance has changed our lives in so many positive ways that we have made it our mission to individualize a program to meet the goals of each student so they too can experience the joy, excitement, and fulfillment that dance can bring to them."

Briana and Kris Suakjian have been professional instructors and competitors for over 20 years with extensive national and international awards and credits. In addition to their performance commitments, they continue to spread their knowledge and joy of dance to the students at the Orange County School of the Arts in the Ballroom Conservatory.

The Grand Opening is free and open to all. Masquerade ball-themed dress is encouraged. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with champagne. Below is a schedule of events for the evening:

6:00-7:00 pm - Cocktail hour

7:00-7:30 pm - Student Shows

7:30-8:00 pm - Line Dancing, Giveaways & Games

8:00-8:30 pm - Professional Shows

8:30-9:00 pm - Silent Auction Closes and Winners Announced

All donations from the silent auction will be going to benefit Orange County School of the Arts students in the Ballroom Conservatory program 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

To learn more about Fred Astaire Dance Studios Laguna Hills please visit https://www.fredastaire.com/laguna-hills.