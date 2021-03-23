Eye On The Arts Special 40th Anniversary Presentation Hosted By Dance Enthusiast

This year marks EYE ON DANCE's 40 Anniversary. To celebrate, Dance Enthusiast is hosting a screening of the EYE ON DANCE 200th Program Special. Created and aired in 1986, the Special commemorated the completion of the 200th EYE ON DANCE episode broadcast weekly on PBS.

EYE ON DANCE was the only program broadcast on television investigating dancers' ideas and accomplishments from all corners of the dance world.

EYE ON DANCE 200th Program Anniversary Special hosts a free watch party Sunday, March 28 at 4pm. REGISTER NOW.

Originally created and broadcast in 1986, the recently restored EOD 200th Program Anniversary Special kicks off EYE ON DANCE's 40th Anniversary celebrations on March 28 at 4pm.

Sign up to see Merce Cunningham, Alwin Nikolais, Violette Verdy, Merrill Ashley, Hanya Holm, Dudley Williams, Jacque D'Amboise, Carmen deLavallade, Charles "Cookie" Cook, Loretta Abbott, and so many others who helped build the richness and diversity of American dance.

EYE ON DANCE, the weekly, education television series created and produced by Jeff Bush and Celia Ipoitis, aired weekly on PBS from 1981 - 2004.

