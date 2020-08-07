Emmy Nominated Choreographer Al Blackstone Releases ' La Vista'

Choreographer, director and educator, Al Blackstone releases a new and compelling choreographic piece today titled “La Vista,”

Emmy nominated choreographer, director and educator, Al Blackstone releases a new and compelling choreographic piece today titled "La Vista," illustrating in dance the current moment in history. In "La Vista," Blackstone's movements reflect on how the worldwide pandemic and civil unrest has deepened his relationship with New York City.

Meant to be a love letter to New York City, set to the beautiful music of J.E. Sunde, a singer songwriter and composer in Minneapolis, featuring world renowned dancers, Ida Saki (Sleep No More, Cedar Lake Ballet ) and Marc Cardarelli (Sleep No More) this piece was created in a local park in Queensbridge Park in Long Island City. The video is available NOW on Al Blackstone's YouTube Channel.

Blackstone commented, "The piece came out of the simple desire to turn our many feelings about New York into something tangible and to be once more in the warm familiarity of the creative process. These were some of my favorite rehearsals I've ever been a part of; early in the morning, quiet, slow, and intimate. I think the film (filmed by Pierre Marais and edited by Jacob Hiss) reflects that and I am so proud to share it with the New York community and beyond."

Blackstone is currently nominated an Emmy Award in Choreography for his work on So You Think You Can Dance for "I'll Be Seeing You," "Mambo Italiano," and "The Girl from Ipanema," which were all featured in the 2019 season. This is his second Emmy nomination.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You