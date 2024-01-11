EMERGE125 Brings SHOWCASES AT THE FACTORY to Chelsea Factory This Weekend

For their first live performance of 2024, EMERGE125 will perform for Showcases at the Factory, a mini-festival of split bill performances from Chelsea Factory artists to introduce and share repertory with the general public and presenters from around the world. These performances – January 13 and 14 – are part of APAP|NYC 2024, the world's premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the annual members conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. Press comps for registered APAP attendees are available.

EMERGE125 will share a few recent works, both choreographed by EMERGE125 Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher, including Rights of Renaissance (premiered at Chelsea Factory, 2023) and John Brown Lives (premiered at The Flea Theater, 2022).

EMERGE125 is a Black female-led hub for dance performance, creation, and education. The organization operates dual homes in Harlem and Lake Placid, New York, while serving audiences both locally and around the world. EMERGE125 has established itself as a leader by setting new standards for dancer care; creating innovative, cross-disciplinary collaborations with leading artists; and using movement as a catalyst for community building: expanding the reach, purpose, and impact of the art of dance. The company has expanded its scope and vision to become a truly 21st Century organization; flourishing, growing, and expanding its network and reach outside of the traditional modern dance sphere. From community dance classes to stadiums filled with thousands of spectators, EMERGE125 demonstrates that modern dance can be accessible and relatable to people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds. Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher was recently named 2024 National Dance Institute Artist-in-Residence; she is also the dance curator for Bryant Park Picnic Performances and the Executive Director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative.