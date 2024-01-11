EMERGE125 Brings SHOWCASES AT THE FACTORY to Chelsea Factory This Weekend

Performances are on January 13 & 14.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET to Have North American Premiere at The Ahmanson Theatre Photo 1 Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET to Have North American Premiere at The Ahmanson Theatre This Month
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 2 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series
New York City Ballet to Present 2024 Art Series Featuring David Michalek Photo 3 New York City Ballet to Present 2024 Art Series Featuring David Michalek
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company And Asian American Arts Alliance Present AAPI Dance Festival At Photo 4 Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company And Asian American Arts Alliance Present AAPI Dance Festival At APAP

EMERGE125 Brings SHOWCASES AT THE FACTORY to Chelsea Factory This Weekend

For their first live performance of 2024, EMERGE125 will perform for Showcases at the Factory, a mini-festival of split bill performances from Chelsea Factory artists to introduce and share repertory with the general public and presenters from around the world. These performances – January 13 and 14 – are part of APAP|NYC 2024, the world's premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the annual members conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. Press comps for registered APAP attendees are available.

EMERGE125 will share a few recent works, both choreographed by EMERGE125 Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher, including Rights of Renaissance (premiered at Chelsea Factory, 2023) and John Brown Lives (premiered at The Flea Theater, 2022). 

EMERGE125 is a Black female-led hub for dance performance, creation, and education. The organization operates dual homes in Harlem and Lake Placid, New York, while serving audiences both locally and around the world. EMERGE125 has established itself as a leader by setting new standards for dancer care; creating innovative, cross-disciplinary collaborations with leading artists; and using movement as a catalyst for community building: expanding the reach, purpose, and impact of the art of dance. The company has expanded its scope and vision to become a truly 21st Century organization; flourishing, growing, and expanding its network and reach outside of the traditional modern dance sphere. From community dance classes to stadiums filled with thousands of spectators, EMERGE125 demonstrates that modern dance can be accessible and relatable to people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds. Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher was recently named 2024 National Dance Institute Artist-in-Residence; she is also the dance curator for Bryant Park Picnic Performances and the Executive Director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performs World Premiere Of HABIT FORMED in March Photo
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performs World Premiere Of HABIT FORMED in March

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has announced the world premiere of Habit Formed on March 1-2, 2024 at The BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of the Borough of Manhattan Community College.

2
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Hosts the 2024 Dance Symposium Focusin Photo
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Hosts the 2024 Dance Symposium Focusing on Martha Graham

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center presents the 2024 Dance Symposium, a day-long exploration of Martha Graham and her legacy as her company celebrates its centennial anniversary.

3
CRYSTAL – Cirque Du Soleils First-Ever Acrobatic Performance On Ice Returns To The C Photo
CRYSTAL – Cirque Du Soleil's First-Ever Acrobatic Performance On Ice Returns To The Chicagoland Area, March 22-24

CRYSTAL – Cirque Du Soleil’s First-Ever Acrobatic Performance on Ice Returns to the Chicagoland area for Only 5 Performances, March 22-24, 2024 at NOW Arena. Experience a poetic and acrobatic masterpiece on skates in this unique production. Don't miss it!

4
Director Jon Royal Selected As The SDCF 2023 Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist At Photo
Director Jon Royal Selected As The SDCF 2023 Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist At St. Louis Black Repertory Theatre

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) announces that Jon Royal, a director, teaching artist, and facilitator from Nashville, TN, has been selected as the 2023 Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist at St. Louis Black Repertory Theatre, where he will work with Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes.

More Hot Stories For You

EMERGE125 Brings SHOWCASES AT THE FACTORY to Chelsea Factory This WeekendEMERGE125 Brings SHOWCASES AT THE FACTORY to Chelsea Factory This Weekend
Martha Hill Dance Fund Reveals 2024 Award Recipients
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performs World Premiere Of HABIT FORMED in MarchAmanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performs World Premiere Of HABIT FORMED in March
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Hosts the 2024 Dance Symposium Focusing on Martha GrahamThe New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Hosts the 2024 Dance Symposium Focusing on Martha Graham

Videos

See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR Video
See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS