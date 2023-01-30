Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diablo Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE SUITE Next Month

Performances are February 10 â€“ 11, 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023 Â 

The magic and artistry of the legendary ballet, Swan Lake comes to Diablo Ballet audiences February 10 - 11, 2023 at the Lesher Center. Swan Lake Suite features highlights from Act 1, White Swan and Black Swan Pas de Deux, First Act Pas de trois, czardas, variations and grande finale featuring the entire company, accompanied by the legendary score by Tchaikovsky. Also included in the program is the thrilling Tarantella by George Balanchine and set to the Grande Tarantelle by Louis Moreau Gottschalk; a command performance of the glorious Sur Le Fil by Penny Saunders; and a world premiere Existing in Parallel by company dancer and choreographer, Michael Wells and Derion Loman who was featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "World of Dance".

Performance Information:

WHAT: Diablo Ballet presents Swan Lake Suite

WHEN: February 10 - 11, 2023

In Theatre: February 10 at 7:30 pm and February 11 at 2 pm &amp; 7:30 pm.

Virtual: A virtual link of an edited recording of the live performance will be available

February 17 - 26, 2023 for on demand viewing.

WHERE: Lesher Center for the Arts, Hofmann Theatre, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut

CreekRUNNING TIME: 1 hour, 30 minutes with one intermission.

TICKETS: $25-$52 with early bird discount pricing through January 18. Phone: 925-

943-7469; Online: www.lesherartscenter.org, www.diabloballet.org




Wright State Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT Photo
Wright State Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT
Wright State Theatre presents the true-life drama, THE LARAMIE PROJECT from February 17-26thÂ in the intimate Herbst Theatre.
Dallas Black Dance Theatres Cultural Awareness Highlights World Premieres and Timeless Cla Photo
Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Cultural Awareness Highlights World Premieres and Timeless Classics by Master Choreographers
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) celebrates Black History Month by performing works that share slices of life, culture, and history in its Cultural Awareness Performance Series. The performances feature two world premieres by Gregory Dolbashian and Sean J. Smith and two modern dance classics by master choreographers Donald McKayle and Matthew Rushing.
NYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and More Photo
NYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and More
On Jan. 30 at 7:30pm, The Joyce Theater will be home to Destiny Rising, an evening of dance to benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation's college scholarship program, which to date, has awarded $4.5 million to over 400 talented teenage dancers all over the US, currently represented in 40+ of the most prestigious dance programs across the country.
DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage Photo
DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage
BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Wright State Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECTWright State Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT
January 27, 2023

Wright State Theatre presents the true-life drama, THE LARAMIE PROJECT from February 17-26thÂ in the intimate Herbst Theatre.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Cultural Awareness Highlights World Premieres and Timeless Classics by Master ChoreographersDallas Black Dance Theatre's Cultural Awareness Highlights World Premieres and Timeless Classics by Master Choreographers
January 27, 2023

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) celebrates Black History Month by performing works that share slices of life, culture, and history in its Cultural Awareness Performance Series. The performances feature two world premieres by Gregory Dolbashian and Sean J. Smith and two modern dance classics by master choreographers Donald McKayle and Matthew Rushing.
NYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and MoreNYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and More
January 27, 2023

On Jan. 30 at 7:30pm, The Joyce Theater will be home to Destiny Rising, an evening of dance to benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation's college scholarship program, which to date, has awarded $4.5 million to over 400 talented teenage dancers all over the US, currently represented in 40+ of the most prestigious dance programs across the country.
DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStageDREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage
January 26, 2023

BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989.Â 
Margie Duncan, Dancer, Actress and Manager of Debbie Reynolds Studio Dies At Age 92Margie Duncan, Dancer, Actress and Manager of Debbie Reynolds Studio Dies At Age 92
January 25, 2023

Margie Duncan passed away after a brief illness on January 3, 2023 at her home in Porter Ranch, California, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years old.
share