Diablo Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE SUITE Next Month

The magic and artistry of the legendary ballet, Swan Lake comes to Diablo Ballet audiences February 10 - 11, 2023 at the Lesher Center. Swan Lake Suite features highlights from Act 1, White Swan and Black Swan Pas de Deux, First Act Pas de trois, czardas, variations and grande finale featuring the entire company, accompanied by the legendary score by Tchaikovsky. Also included in the program is the thrilling Tarantella by George Balanchine and set to the Grande Tarantelle by Louis Moreau Gottschalk; a command performance of the glorious Sur Le Fil by Penny Saunders; and a world premiere Existing in Parallel by company dancer and choreographer, Michael Wells and Derion Loman who was featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "World of Dance".

Performance Information:

WHAT: Diablo Ballet presents Swan Lake Suite

WHEN: February 10 - 11, 2023

In Theatre: February 10 at 7:30 pm and February 11 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm.

Virtual: A virtual link of an edited recording of the live performance will be available

February 17 - 26, 2023 for on demand viewing.

WHERE: Lesher Center for the Arts, Hofmann Theatre, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut

CreekRUNNING TIME: 1 hour, 30 minutes with one intermission.

TICKETS: $25-$52 with early bird discount pricing through January 18. Phone: 925-

943-7469; Online: www.lesherartscenter.org, www.diabloballet.org