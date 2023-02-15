Diablo Ballet Announces 29th Anniversary Gala

Diablo Ballet celebrates its 29th Anniversary with a one-night only performance featuring a mixed bill including the premiere of Confetti by Gerald Arpino in honor of his Centennial Celebration, Paquita and the premiere of company dancer, Amanda Farris' ballet, Elevator Operator.

This special performance kicks off with the premiere of Confetti by Gerald Arpino, the former Artistic Associate of the Joffrey Ballet, in honor of his Centennial Celebration on what would have been his 100th birthday. The ballet will be staged by former Joffrey Ballet principal and Artistic Director of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Tom Mossbrocker. "I'm honored that Diablo Ballet was invited to participate in Gerald Arpino's Centennial Celebration. Ever since I was a young ballet student, I've deeply admired his iconic ballets," stated Artistic Director Lauren Jonas.

Also included is the premiere of Elevator Operator, winner of Diablo Ballet's Dance Laboratory 2022, choreographed by company dancer Amanda Farris, which will mark her first work for the Company. This work was inspired by Farris' love of Bossa Nova music. Farris stated, "It's unfortunate that this music is often relegated to be used as elevator music or generic background music, so I wanted to create a story where it takes the spotlight in a collective daydream. Using magical realism, it takes a look at how we can find joy in the commonplace or the mundane."

Rounding out the program, the Company performs the classic Paquita. The ballet is the creation of French composer Édouard Deldevez and Paris Opéra Ballet Master Joseph Mazilier and staged for the first time in Russia in 1847 for the Imperial Ballet of St. Petersburg by Marius Petipa. Paquita will be staged by Artistic Director Lauren Jonas and Company regisseur and former principal dancer with the San Francisco Ballet Pierre Francois Vilanoba, and will feature the entire company in a bravura finale.

Diablo Ballet's 29th Anniversary Performance is one night only on March 31 st at 6:30 pm at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Single tickets are on sale now ($25 - $52) with senior and youth pricing available. Get your tickets now and take advantage of early bird pricing through March 8.

Diablo Ballet will also present a virtual option, which will be a recording of the live performance, streaming April 7 - 16, 2023 and available for viewing at any time during this timeframe. Virtual tickets are on sale now through March 8 for the early bird price of $32 per household. On March 9, the price will increase to $37 per household.

For performance tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org.