Dancers Jordan Morley and Nicolas Fiery to Perform at Arts on Site

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced their April performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

Dancers Jordan Morley and Nicolas Fiery are coming to perform at Arts on Site on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm. Tickets are $30.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

JORDAN MORLEY is a skinny man with a wide imagination. He works in the field of the body, creating performance through dance, video, text, and puppetry. His work has been shown around the world. Highlights include REDCAT (Los Angeles, CA), Baryshnikov Arts Center (New York, NY), STUFFED at Judson Church/Bailout Theater (New York, NY), Triskelion Arts (Brooklyn, NY), The Museum of Moving Image (Queens, NY), The Detroit Institute of the Arts (Detroit, MI), and Uferstudios (Berlin, DE). As a dancer, he was a member of the original cast of Punchdrunk's Sleep No More (Boston, MA/New York, NY), and has worked with Kyle Abraham/Abraham In Motion, Keely Garfield, Christopher Williams Dance, Ron De Jesus Dance, Wanda Gala, Mira Kingsley, Alexandria Yalj, Jessica Mitrani, Phantom Limb Puppet Company, and Danielle Desnoyers (Montreal, QC). Currently, he is working with Amber Sloan, Tiffany Mills Company, and Tere O'Connor.

NICOLAS FIERY (he/him) began his training with the Funky Styles techniques with Lady Del, and studied Hip-Hop, Jazz, Modern, and Acting under the direction of Candice Alekan at Arts En Mouvements. During his time in France, he won several prizes in Jazz with the and in Locking in different choreography contests. In 2015, he founded MUMOS and graduated from The Ailey School- Certificate program in 2020. He has performed on National TV during the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and performed the works of renowned choreographers such as Alvin Ailey, Darrel Moultrie among others.

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.